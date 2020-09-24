Full Fight: Manny Pacquiao becomes four-weight champ in rematch against Juan Manuel Marquez

Over the course of their careers Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez squared off as many as four times. DAZN hit the stream with the video of their second bout, going back to March 2008, when the pair met in the rematch at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. As well as their first fight, which ended in draw four years earlier, the second encounter also went a full 12-round distance. In the end “Pacman” took the win by split decision and earned WBC, The Ring and lineal super featherweight titles. In addition he became the first Filipino and Asian fighter to win world titles in four different weight classes. You can watch the full fight up top.