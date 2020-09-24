UFC 253 Australia time, PPV price, main event, full fight card, how to watch Adesanya vs Costa live

UFC 253 features eleven bouts on Sunday, September 27 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island”. The main card live on pay-per-view is headlined by undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (19-0) making the second defense of his title against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa (13-0).

In the co-main event top light heavyweight contenders Dominick Reyes (12-1) and Jan Blachowicz (26-8) battle it out for the division’s vacant belt. Also on the main card Kai Kara-France (21-8) faces off Brandon Royval (11-4) at flyweight, Ketlen Vieira (10-1) and Sijara Eubanks (7-4) do women’s MMA battle at bantamweight, and Hakeem Dawodu (11-1-1) takes on Zubaira Tukhugov (19-4-1) at featherweight.

The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa live in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa live on pay-per-view on Main Event and Fetch on Sunday, September 27. The PPV price is set for $54.95 AUD. The preliminary card and the early preliminary card are available on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 253 start time in Australia (AEST)

UFC 253 main card date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, September 27 at 12 pm AEST (Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney time). The preliminary card is set for 10 am AEST. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card, starting at 9 am AEST.

UFC 253 Adelaide and Darwin time (ACST)

The start time of UFC 253 main card in South Australia and Northern Territory (Adelaide and Darwin time) is set for Sunday, September 27 at 11:30 am ACST. The preliminary card begins at 9:30 am ACST, following the early prelims at 8:30 am ACST.

UFC 253 Perth time (AWST)

It is traditionally a fairly early start for the fight fans in Western Australia. UFC 253 Perth main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, September 27 at 10 am AWST. The preliminary card is set for 8 am AWST. The early prelims kick off MMA action at 7 am AWST.

UFC 253 Christmas Island time (CXT)

It is even an earlier start for MMA fans on Christmas Island. UFC 253 main card is scheduled for Sunday, September 27 at 9 am CXT. The preliminary card commences at 7 am CXT, following the early prelims at 6 am CXT.

UFC 253 fight card

UFC 253 fight card comprises a total of eleven bouts. The main card live on pay-per-view is a five-fight bill headlined by a pair of championship bouts. The preliminary card features four bouts, following the two-fight early preliminary card.

Check out the complete lineup below.

Main Card (12 pm AEST / 11:30 am ACST / 10 am AWST / 9 am CXT)

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval

Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Preliminary Card (10 am AEST / 9:30 am ACST / 8 am AWST / 7 am CXT)

Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva Coelho

Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews

Shane Young vs. Ludovit Klein

William Knight vs. Aleksa Camur

Early Preliminary Card (9 am AEST / 8:30 am ACST / 7 am AWST / 6 am CXT)

Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes

Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques