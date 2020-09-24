UFC 253 Embedded 3: “I don’t think he knows what it’s like to lose, I’m gonna show him

The third episode of UFC 253 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. It features flyweight Kai Kara France as he hits pads at the hotel in Abu Dhabi ahead of his preliminary card bout against Brandon Royval of the US. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is also training ahead of his defense against challenger Paulo Costa.

Advertisements

“It’s about knowing what steps to take to gore the bull, rather than be gored by the bull,” Israel Adesanya sayd. “I take legs all the time in the gym. I don’t really think he does, cause he’s got a lot of ‘yes man’ around him, that just blow smoke up his a**. I don’t think he knows what it’s like to lose. I’m going to show him.”

Also on UFC 253 Embedded Vlog Series Episode 3 Paulo Costa and Adesanya sign posters, light heavyweight title challenger Jan Blachowicz hits the kids game room, Dominick Reyes chats to UFC hall of famer Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira. To conclude, middleweight champion takes UFC4 game for rematch to his room.

You can watch it up top.

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa airs live on pay-per-view on Sunday, September 27. The start time can be found here.