WLC: Lethwei Showcase weigh-in results

World Lethwei Championship (WLC), the world’s largest bareknuckle fighting organisation, have announced that all bouts are now confirmed for WLC: Lethwei Showcase. The main event will feature the first title defense of WLC light welterweight champion Antonio Faria as he faces Spanish veteran Francisco Vinuelas.

Both athletes, along with other fighters partaking in the show, weighed-in and faced off ahead of tomorrow’s event. The weigh-in results can be found below.

WLC: Lethwei Showcase airs on September 25 on UFC Fight Pass, Canal+ and other broadcast partners across 100 countries. The start time is scheduled for 6.30pm Myanmar time, 5am Pacific Time, 8am Eastern Time, 1pm London Time.

WLC: Lethwei Showcase fight card

Antonio Faria (63 kg) vs. Francisco Vinuelas (63.5 kg)

Saensuek (75 kg) vs. Nico Mendes (75 kg)

Leehaney Henrique (70.7 kg) vs. Vladimir Shulyak (70.8 kg)

Saw Hla Min (62.3 kg) vs. Yoel Paique (63.2 kg)

Pha Kyaw Hae (53.2 kg) vs. Bandasak (53.9 kg)

Petchnaree (53.8 kg) vs. Miriam Sabot (53.9 kg)

Jay Chay (53.9 kg) vs. Elamghari Ayoub (53.9kg)