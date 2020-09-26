Search
Charlo Doubleheader results: Five world championship bouts plus title eliminator

Charlo Doubleheader
Charlo Doubleheader: Main event fighters faceoff at the weigh-ins ahead of their respective bouts | Pic: Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Charlo Doubleheader features a pair of three-fight cards, comprising five world championship bouts and one title eliminator, on September 26. The event airs live on Showtime pay-per-view from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The first fight card is headlined by undefeated WBC World Middleweight champion Jermall Charlo who defends his belt against challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko. The top of the second fight card is a championship unification between the reigning WBC Super Welterweight World champion Jermell Charlo and unified WBA and IBF 154-pound World champion Jeison Rosario. Check out weigh-in results here.

Boxing fans can watch Charlo vs Rosario and Charlo vs Derevyanchenko fight cards live on Showtime PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, September 26 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Get Charlo Doubleheader full card and fight results below.

Charlo vs Derevyanchenko results

Jermall Charlo def. Sergiy Derevyanchenko by unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 118-110) – retains WBC Middleweight title

Brandon Figueroa def. Damien Vasquez by TKO (R10 at 1:18) – retains WBA Super Bantamweight title

John Riel Casimero def. Duke Micah by TKO (R3 at 0:54) – retains WBO Bantamweight World title

Charlo vs Rosario results

Jermell Charlo def. Jeison Rosario by KO (R8 at 0:21) – retains WBC super welterweight title and claims Rosario’s 154-pound WBA and IBF belts

Luis Nery def. Aaron Alameda by unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112, 118-110) – takes vacant WBC Super Bantamweight title

Danny Roman def. Juan Carlos Payano by unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 116-112) – wins WBC Super Bantamweight title Eliminator

