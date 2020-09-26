Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong results

Undefeated unified champion Josh Taylor 16-0, 12 KOs) defends his WBA and IBF junior welterweight titles against unbeaten challenger Apinun Khongsong (16-0, 13 KOs) on Saturday, September 26. The world championship bout headlines the fight card taking place at BT Sport Studio in London, England. Weigh-in results here.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Taylor vs Khongsong live on ESPN Plus. The main card start time is scheduled for September 26 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The undercard kicks off at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT. In the UK the event airs on BT Sport starting at 7:30 pm BST (London time).

Get Taylor vs Khongsong full card and fight results below.

Taylor vs Khongsong results

Josh Taylor def. Apinun Khongsong by KO (R1 at 2:41) – retains WBA / IBF junior welterweight titles

Charlie Edwards def. Kyle Williams by points decision (99-91)

Ionut Baluta def. Davey Oliver Joyce by TKO (R3 at 1:49)

George Davey def. Jeff Thomas by points decision (40-36)

Eithan James def. Kris Pilkington by points decision (40-36)