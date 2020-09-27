Search
Bellator Milan results: Edwards vs. Van Steenis

Bellator Milan Fabian Edwards vs Costello van Steenis
Fabian Edwards and Costello van Steenis faceoff at the weigh-ins | Pic: Bellator MMA

Undefeated Fabian Edwards (9-0) faces off his middleweight-fellow Costello van Steenis (12-2) in the main event of Bellator Milan aka Bellator EuroSeries 8 on September 26. MMA event takes place at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy featuring a total of 13 bouts. Weigh-in results here.

MMA fans can watch Bellator Milan main card on Channel 5 in the UK) and Virgin Media Sport in Ireland, starting at 10 pm BST. The preliminary Card is available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube, kicking off at 5:45 pm BST. In the US the whole event airs on Bellator MMA YouTube channel. The main card is set for 10 am PST / 1 pm EST, following the undercard at 2 pm PST / 5 pm EST.

Get Bellator Milan results below.

Bellator EuroSeries 8 results

Main Card

Costello van Steenis def. Fabian Edwards by (28-29, 28-27, 29-28)

Mike Shipman def. Pietro Penini by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Will Fleury def. Kent Kauppinen by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

George Hardwick def. Nicolo Solli by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ion Pascu def. Stefano Paterno by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Alfie Davis def. Akonne Wanliss by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Daniele Scatizzi def. Gavin Hughes by submission (guillotine choke, R1 at 1:41)

Aidan Lee def. Jeremy Petley by KO (knee, R2 at 1:22)

Frans Mlambo def. Cory Tait by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-27)

Luke Trainer def. Alex O’Toole by TKO (strikes, R1 at 1:22)

Richie Smullen def. Harry Hardwick by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Chiara Penco def. Aleksandra Toncheva Plamenova by TKO (strikes, R2 at 4:27)

Danni Neilan def. Claire Lopez by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 3:45)

