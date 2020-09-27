Video: Josh Taylor knocks out Apinun Khongsong in Round 1 with powerful liver shot

It was a quick work for Josh Taylor when he faced Downua Ruawaiking aka Apinun Khongsong at BT Sport Studio in London, England on September 26. The contest saw the defending WBA and IBF light welterweight champion up against unbeaten challenger. Both boxers entered the squared circle undefeated.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout ended early. It was all over at 2 minutes and 41 seconds when Taylor delivered a power left hand to the body, dropping Khongsong to the canvas and that was it.

Watch the video of knockout below.

In case you need the replays, because it really was THAT fast. Just wow. @JoshTaylorBoxer x #AndStill ?? pic.twitter.com/kcDPHx2nRY — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) September 26, 2020

In addition to retaining his belts, Josh Taylor updated his record to 17-0, 13 KOs. Apinun Khongsong dropped to 16-1, 13 KOs, and suffered the first defeat in his pro-boxing career.

In his following bout, the reigning WBA and IBF light welterweight champion, Taylor said he wants to face Jose Ramirez. The latter is a current WBC and WBO light welterweight titleholder.

The event aired live on ESPN Plus in the US and BT Sport in the UK.

The complete results from Taylor vs Khongsong fight card can be found here.