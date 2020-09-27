UFC 253 live blog: Results, updates, photos and videos from Fight Island – Adesanya vs Costa

UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa airs live on pay-per-view on Sunday, September 27 from “Fight Island” on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The headline-bout features undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defending his belt against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa (fight preview here).

Advertisements

In the co-main event Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz battle it out for a vacant light heavyweight title. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 253 start time in Australia is scheduled for 9 am AEST, when MMA actions begins on the early preliminary card. The preliminary card follow at 10 am EST. The main card live on pay-per-view is set for 12 pm AEST.

While the quick UFC 253 fight results can be found here, we are running a live blog below. Follow to stay tuned with updates, highlights, videos, photos and more. (All times in AEST).

UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa live blog

To refresh click here.

15:00 – Moving on to UFC 253 post-fight press conference. You can watch live stream here.

14:59 – Israel Adesanya retains his belt via second-round TKO. Watch the fight highlights here.

14:41 – Some beautiful kicks from the champion.

14:39 – Adesanya calls Costa ‘Romero’… No much action, is it?

14:34 – Here we go. Adesanya vs. Costa. They did not touch gloves.

14:23 – MAIN EVENT – Undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (19-0) vs unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa (13-0).

14:19 – Jan Blachowicz is a new UFC light heavyweight champion. The Polish mixed martial artist defeated Dominick Reyes of the US via TKO with punches at 4:36 into the second round. Post-fight he called out Jon Jones.

13:59 – Reyes vs Blachowicz is on now.

13:58 – Middleweight title contender Paulo Costa backstage.

13:53 – Time for co-main event. Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz battle it out for a vacant light heavyweight title. The belt was relinquished by Jon Jones, who is expected to make heavyweight debut.

13:52 – The full main card for UFC 254 on October 24 has been announced. Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje – main event. Robert Whittaker vs Jarred Cannonier co-headlines.

Check out the lineup below.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

Islam Makhachev vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lauren Murphy

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

13:47 – Brandon Royval takes the win over Kai Kara France by submission (guillotine choke) in the second round.

13:32 – Kai Kara-France and Brandon Royval put on a show from the opening minutes. Check out the clip below.

13:19 – Flyweights Kai Kara-France and Brandon Royval square off next. And then it’s time for a pair of title fights.

13:18 – Thumbs up for Vieira and Eubanks. Check out a couple of tweets from Megan Anderson and Kamaru Usman below. After three close rounds Ketlen Vieira earned a unanimous decision: 29-28, 29-28, 29-28.

Damnnn these ladies killed it tonight!! S/O to Sijara for stepping up on short notice too after fighting a couple weeks ago!! Warrior ???? #UFC253 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) September 27, 2020

Great fights ladies #UFC253 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) September 27, 2020

13:17 – The co-main event is here. Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz are at Flash Forum.

13:15 – Israel Adesanya and Kai Kara France back stage.

13:06 – We are back on.

13:03 – UFC announced some tech issues on Fight Pass. Should be back shortly.

? We are currently experiencing technical issues on @UFCFightPass and are working on a solution. Thanks for your patience whilst we work to resolve it. #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/sWpT0nLWjH — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 27, 2020

12:50 – Up next Ketlen Vieira takes on Sijara Eubanks at bantamweight. The contest is the only women’s MMA bout featured on UFC 253 fight card.

12:47 – Hakeem Dawodu and Zubaira Tukhugov went a close three-round distance. In the end Dawodu took the win by split decision: 28-29, 30-27, 29-28. Check out the highlight clip below.

12:26 – UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya getting his hands wrapped backstage.

The Champ is in the building ?@Stylebender is ready for another chance with destiny. [ #UFC253 – LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/QLKv2kXvtD ] pic.twitter.com/QDwsTpJerZ — UFC (@ufc) September 27, 2020

12:03 – UFC 253 is live on pay-per-view. The first fight features Hakeem Dawodu up against Zubaira Tukhugov. The fight proceeds at 150-pound catchweight, as the latter missed featherweight limit by four pounds

11:49 – Brad Riddel takes a close unanimous decision against Alex da Silva. All judges scored it 29-28.

11:42 – Here is a few snaps from Riddell vs da Silva.

11:33 – The top of preliminary card features Brad Riddell up against Alex Da Silva. The bout is scheduled for three rounds at lightweight.

11:31 – Matthews vs Sanchez goes the full distance. “The Celtic Kid” earns a unanimous decision. All judges scored it 30-26.

11:28 – Meanwhile, UFC 253 post-fight press conference has been scheduled. The live stream video is available here.

11:21 – Matthews knocks Sanchez down and follows it up with ground and pound. Watch below.

11:16 – Sneak peak on Sanchez vs Matthews. Round 1 ends.

11:14 – Here is the video of Ludovit’s KO versus Young from another angle.

10:54 – Australian welterweight Jake Matthews faces off Diego Sanchez of the US.

10:51 – Klein wins by knockout in the first round. He landed left kick to the head, dropping young to the canvas, and followed by punches. Check out the finish below. It was over at 1:16.

10:35 – Up next is a catchweight bout between Shane Young and Ludovit Klein. The pair meets at catchweight. Klein missed featherweight limit by four pounds.

10:33 – William Knight and Aleksa Camur go a full distance. In the end Knight came out victorious earning 29-28 on one scorecard and 30-27 on two others.

10:25 – The reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is cornering Zubaira Tukhugov in his bout against Hakeem Dawodu. The fight kicks off the main card live on PPV.

10:09 – Team NZ Shane Young and Brad Riddell backstage. Young faces Ludovít Klein at 150-pound catchweight, after the latter missed featherweight limit. Riddell takes on Alex da Silva in a lightweight co-feature bout on the top of preliminary card.

10:07 – And here is a video of submission from Espino vs Hughes fight (below).

10:06 – The preliminary card kicks off with another battle at light heavyweight, featuring William Knight and Aleksa Camur.

9:55 – Hughes vs Espino doesn’t go the distance. The latter takes the win via first-round submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:48 into the opening round.

9:41 – Meanwhile UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and heavy contender Francis Ngannou support Adesanya. Check out a couple of photos below.

All the love and support to my brother, @stylebender on the massive statement that he's about to make tonight out in #fightisland. ?????#ufc253 #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/9P4MsuDCyX — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 26, 2020

9:38 – Up next is a clash of heavyweights. Juan Espino faces off Jeff Hughes.

9:36 – The first fight is in history. After three rounds Danilo Marques defeated Khadis Ibragimov by unanimous decision.

9:17 – And here is another preview by Dana White ahead of Adesanya vs Costa showdown.

9:11 – The first fight is a light heavyweight matchup between Khadis Ibragimov and Danilo Marques.

9:00 – Here we go. UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa fight card features a total of eleven bouts. The action begins with a pair of early preliminary bouts.’

UFC 253 results

Main Card

Israel Adesanya def. Paulo Costa by TKO (punches, R2 at 3:59)

Jan Blachowicz def. Dominick Reyes by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:36)

Brandon Royval def. Kai Kara-France by submission (guillotine choke, R2 at 0:48)

Ketlen Vieira def. Sijara Eubanks by by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Hakeem Dawodu def. Zubaira Tukhugov by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Brad Riddell def. Alex Da Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jake Matthews def. Diego Sanchez by unanimous decision (30-26 x3)

Ludovit Klein def. Shane Young by KO (head kick and punches, R1 at 1:16)

William Knight def. Aleksa Camur by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Early Preliminary Card

Juan Espino def. Jeff Hughes by submission (arm triangle choke, R1 at 3:48)

Danilo Marques def. Khadis Ibragimov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)