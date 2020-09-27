UFC 253 post-fight press conference video live stream

The UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island on Sunday, September 27. MMA fans can watch the live stream video up top, here at FIGHTMAG. In attendance UFC President Dana White and some of the fighters battling it out on the night. The UFC 253 fight results can be found here. For those who might have missed the event, check out our live blog.