UFC 253 results, Adesanya vs Costa

UFC 253 features the eleven-fight bill on Sunday, September 27 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island”. The main card live on pay-per-view is headlined by undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya up against unbeaten Challenger Paulo Costa (fight preview and predictions here).

The co-main event is a contest for a vacant light heavyweight title between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 253 live on pay-per-view with Fetch and Main Event. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card is available on UFC Fight Pass at 10 am AEST, following the early prelims kicking off MMA action at 9 am AEST also on Fight Pass. The full schedule covering all Australian states and territories can be found here.

Get UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa fight results below.

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa results

Main Card

Israel Adesanya def. Paulo Costa by TKO (punches, R2 at 3:59) | Watch highlights

Jan Blachowicz def. Dominick Reyes by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:36)

Brandon Royval def. Kai Kara-France by submission (guillotine choke, R2 at 0:48) | Watch highlight

Ketlen Vieira def. Sijara Eubanks by by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Hakeem Dawodu def. Zubaira Tukhugov by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Brad Riddell def. Alex Da Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jake Matthews def. Diego Sanchez by unanimous decision (30-26 x3) | Watch highlight

Ludovit Klein def. Shane Young by KO (head kick and punches, R1 at 1:16) | Watch Knockout

William Knight def. Aleksa Camur by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Early Preliminary Card

Juan Espino def. Jeff Hughes by submission (arm triangle choke, R1 at 3:48)

Danilo Marques def. Khadis Ibragimov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)