Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa full fight video highlights

Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa squared off in the main event of UFC 253 on Sunday, September 27. The contest featured the defending middleweight champion up against number one contender, battling it out live on pay-per-view from Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island”.
The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance. It was all over at 3 minutes and 59 seconds into Round 2. The champion dominated the challenger with punches and made it look fairly easy. The fight also saw flashy kicks as well as some sort of “posing”, one can say “a la Romero”.
You can watch the Adesanya vs Costa full fight video highlights below from the result to a traditionally expected handshake, which in fact did not happen.
U N D I S P U T E D ?@Stylebender is on another level! #UFC253 #InAbuDhabi @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/sQoZnSnwhW
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 27, 2020
When there's nothing left for @stylebender to do but dance ? #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/K9ulcZghal
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 27, 2020
IZZY DOES IT ???@Stylebender makes quick work of Costa and gets the finish in the second! #UFC253 #InAbuDhabi @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/r5KBjlLd88
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 27, 2020
Fue demasiado! Lo hace fácil @stylebender finaliza a Costa en round 2! #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/2h94aIKjkR
— ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) September 27, 2020
Hermoso y brutal trabajo de @stylebender ? #UFC253#InAbuDhabi @visitabudhabi pic.twitter.com/w5mgujTSg7
— ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) September 27, 2020
Inteligente y efectivo el campeón! #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/QX7f6yPjSG
— ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) September 27, 2020
High or low, the kicks of @stylebender are landing ? #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/fg9KztckKD
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 27, 2020
We've got our first pose off ? #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/6PiPhyAs6U
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 27, 2020
Quién se lleva la ? ? Comenta! #UFC253#InAbuDhabi @visitabudhabi pic.twitter.com/VxcBHpNlmy
— ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) September 27, 2020
ERASER.
?? The undefeated sensation @BorrachinhaMMA gets his first UFC title shot. #UFC253
?? #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/He2oHqGIqm
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 27, 2020
With the win Israel Adesanya made the second successful defense of his middleweight title and updated his record to 20-0. Paulo Costa suffered the first defeat in his professional MMA career and dropped to 13-1.
The complete UFC 253 results can be found here. The post-fight press conference live stream is available here.
Those who might have missed the event, check our live blog here.