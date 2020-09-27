Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa full fight video highlights

Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa squared off in the main event of UFC 253 on Sunday, September 27. The contest featured the defending middleweight champion up against number one contender, battling it out live on pay-per-view from Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island”.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance. It was all over at 3 minutes and 59 seconds into Round 2. The champion dominated the challenger with punches and made it look fairly easy. The fight also saw flashy kicks as well as some sort of “posing”, one can say “a la Romero”.

You can watch the Adesanya vs Costa full fight video highlights below from the result to a traditionally expected handshake, which in fact did not happen.

With the win Israel Adesanya made the second successful defense of his middleweight title and updated his record to 20-0. Paulo Costa suffered the first defeat in his professional MMA career and dropped to 13-1.

The complete UFC 253 results can be found here. The post-fight press conference live stream is available here.

Those who might have missed the event, check our live blog here.