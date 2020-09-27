Search
10-second craziness: Brandon Royval vs Kai Kara France in spectacle on the way to submission (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Brandon Royval submits Kai Kara France in Round 2 at UFC 253

Right hand, spin elbow, knee to the face – it all happened in the first round within a 10-second exchange when flyweights Brandon Royval and Kai Kara France squared off at UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

Kai Kara France sent Brandon Royval to the canvas with right hand. The latter, while getting up, delivered a spinning back elbow dropping his opponent in return. The American fighter then landed right knee to the face, while NZ mixed martial artist was getting up.

Watch the video up top.

The fight ended in the second round. Royval claimed the win by submission (guillotine choke). In addition he updated his record to 12-4. Kara France dropped to 21-9, 1 NC.

In the main event of UFC 253 Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Paulo Costa. In the co-main event Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz battle it out for a vacant light heavyweight belt.

The full fight results can be found here. UFC 253 live blog is available here.

