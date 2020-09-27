Video: Australian Jake Matthews decisions MMA vet Diego Sanchez at UFC 253

Australian welterweight Jake Matthews was in action early today (Sept 27) at UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island”. The Melbourne fighter faced MMA veteran Diego Sanchez of the US in the scheduled for three rounds battle at welterweight.

The pair went a full distance. In the end “The Celtic Kid” was awarded a unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 30-26.

Check out one of the highlights below, when Matthews drops Sanchez with right hand followed by ground and pound.

“I just beat Diego Sanchez, it is pretty surreal,” Jake Matthews said in the post-fight interview with Jon Anik inside the Octagon. “I said it before the fight – I was 11 years old, watching the Ultimate Fighter when Diego won, and I just had an honor of fighting him. It’s awesome”.

With the win Jake Matthews updated his record to 17-4 and scored the third win in a row. Diego Sanchez dropped to 30-13.

In the main event of UFC 253 undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (19-0) faces unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa (13-0) (fight preview here). The complete results from the event can be found here.

