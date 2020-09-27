Jan Blachowicz TKO’s Dominick Reyes to take light heavyweight title, calls out Jon Jones

Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes squared off in the co-main event of UFC 253 live on pay-per-view from “Fight Island” on September 27. The pair battled it out for a vacant light heavyweight title.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout ended prior to the final horn. It was all over at 4:36 into the second round when Blachowicz dominated Reyes with punches.

As a result Polish mixed martial artist earned a vacant UFC light heavyweight title and became a new champion in the division. The title was relinquished by former and two-time champion Jon Jones, who is expected to make his debut at heavyweight. Nevertheless Jan Blackhowicz is looking to face “Bones” inside the Octagon at 205.

“Only one is on my mind. Jon Jones where are you,” Jan Blachowicz said in the post-fight interview with Jon Anik inside the Octagon. “Don’t be a quitter. I am here. This is how we do it in Poland. I am waiting for you.”

"Jon Jones, where are you?" New light heavyweight king @JanBlachowicz calls out the former king after his #UFC253 coronation ? pic.twitter.com/PhzH99J2Nl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 27, 2020

In addition to the belt Blachowicz updated his record to 27-8 and secured the fourth straight victory. Reyes dropped to 12-2, suffering the second defeat in a row after he faced Jones in his first attempt to earn UFC light heavyweight gold in February.

In the main event of UFC 253 Israel Adesanya stopped Paulo Costa to retain his middleweight strap (watch fight highlights). The complete fight results from the event can be found here.

Those who might have missed the show live, check out UFC 253 live blog here.