Search
UFC

Jan Blachowicz TKO’s Dominick Reyes to take light heavyweight title, calls out Jon Jones

Parviz Iskenderov

Jan Blachowicz becomes a new light heavyweight champion, earns UFC 253 Performance of the Night

Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes squared off in the co-main event of UFC 253 live on pay-per-view from “Fight Island” on September 27. The pair battled it out for a vacant light heavyweight title.

Advertisements

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout ended prior to the final horn. It was all over at 4:36 into the second round when Blachowicz dominated Reyes with punches.

As a result Polish mixed martial artist earned a vacant UFC light heavyweight title and became a new champion in the division. The title was relinquished by former and two-time champion Jon Jones, who is expected to make his debut at heavyweight. Nevertheless Jan Blackhowicz is looking to face “Bones” inside the Octagon at 205.

“Only one is on my mind. Jon Jones where are you,” Jan Blachowicz said in the post-fight interview with Jon Anik inside the Octagon. “Don’t be a quitter. I am here. This is how we do it in Poland. I am waiting for you.”

In addition to the belt Blachowicz updated his record to 27-8 and secured the fourth straight victory. Reyes dropped to 12-2, suffering the second defeat in a row after he faced Jones in his first attempt to earn UFC light heavyweight gold in February.

In the main event of UFC 253 Israel Adesanya stopped Paulo Costa to retain his middleweight strap (watch fight highlights). The complete fight results from the event can be found here.

Those who might have missed the show live, check out UFC 253 live blog here.

Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa full fight video highlights

UFC 0
Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa squared off in the main event of UFC 253 on Sunday, September 27. The contest featured the defending middleweight...
Read more

10-second craziness: Brandon Royval vs Kai Kara France in spectacle on the way to submission (video)

UFC 0
Right hand, spin elbow, knee to the face - it all happened in the first round within a 10-second exchange when flyweights Brandon Royval...
Read more

Four-episode docuseries ‘UFC Fight Island: Declassified’ premieres Oct 2 on ESPN+

Entertainment 0
UFC Fight Island: Declassified, a new thought-provoking, four-part docuseries exposing the determination, heartbreak and raw emotion of UFC's challenge to produce a major sports...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa full fight video highlights

0
Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa squared off in the main event of UFC 253 on Sunday, September 27. The contest featured the defending middleweight...
Read more
UFC

10-second craziness: Brandon Royval vs Kai Kara France in spectacle on the way to submission (video)

0
Right hand, spin elbow, knee to the face - it all happened in the first round within a 10-second exchange when flyweights Brandon Royval...
Read more
UFC

Video: Ludovit Klein KO’s Shane Young in Round 1 at UFC 253 on Fight Island

0
Ludovit Klein and Shane Young squared off on September 27 at UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa on Fight Island. The bout went ahead at...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Twins Jermell and Jermall Charlo victorious in historic Showtime PPV doubleheader

0
Houston's Charlo Twins made successful pay-per-view debuts on Saturday in a historic night of boxing as Jermell Charlo unified the WBC, WBA, and IBF...
Read more
UFC

Jan Blachowicz TKO’s Dominick Reyes to take light heavyweight title, calls out Jon Jones

0
Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes squared off in the co-main event of UFC 253 live on pay-per-view from "Fight Island" on September 27. The...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa full fight video highlights

0
Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa squared off in the main event of UFC 253 on Sunday, September 27. The contest featured the defending middleweight...
Read more
UFC

10-second craziness: Brandon Royval vs Kai Kara France in spectacle on the way to submission (video)

0
Right hand, spin elbow, knee to the face - it all happened in the first round within a 10-second exchange when flyweights Brandon Royval...
Read more
Entertainment

Four-episode docuseries ‘UFC Fight Island: Declassified’ premieres Oct 2 on ESPN+

0
UFC Fight Island: Declassified, a new thought-provoking, four-part docuseries exposing the determination, heartbreak and raw emotion of UFC's challenge to produce a major sports...
Read more

Fight Schedule

WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase

September 25, 2020

Lethwei

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

September 26, 2020

MMA

Josh Taylor vs. Apinun Khongsong

September 26, 2020

Boxing

Charlo Doubleheader

September 26, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Watch Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley full fight video highlights

0
Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 held at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097