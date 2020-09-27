Video: Ludovit Klein KO’s Shane Young in Round 1 at UFC 253 on Fight Island

Ludovit Klein and Shane Young squared off on September 27 at UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa on Fight Island. The bout went ahead at 150-pound catchweight, after Klein missed the featherweight limit.

The contest saw a fairly early finish. It was all over at 1 minute and 16 seconds into the opening round when Ludovit dropped Young with left kick to the head and followed it up with punches.

You can watch the video of knockout below.

Ludovit Klein was making his UFC debut. He took the fight on a short notice as a replacement for Nate Landwehr, who tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, with the win Klein updated his record to 17-2 and successfully started his journey inside the Octagon. Young dropped to 13-5, which snapped his two-fight win streak.

In the main event of UFC 253 undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (19-0) makes the second defense of his title against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa (13-0) (read preview). The complete fight results can be found here.

