Search
UFC

Video: Ludovit Klein KO’s Shane Young in Round 1 at UFC 253 on Fight Island

Parviz Iskenderov
Ludovit Klein knocks out Shane Young at UFC 253
Ludovit Klein drops Shane Young in the first round at UFC 253 | Pic: ESPNMMA Twitter

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

Ludovit Klein and Shane Young squared off on September 27 at UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa on Fight Island. The bout went ahead at 150-pound catchweight, after Klein missed the featherweight limit.

Advertisements

The contest saw a fairly early finish. It was all over at 1 minute and 16 seconds into the opening round when Ludovit dropped Young with left kick to the head and followed it up with punches.

You can watch the video of knockout below.

Ludovit Klein was making his UFC debut. He took the fight on a short notice as a replacement for Nate Landwehr, who tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, with the win Klein updated his record to 17-2 and successfully started his journey inside the Octagon. Young dropped to 13-5, which snapped his two-fight win streak.

In the main event of UFC 253 undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (19-0) makes the second defense of his title against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa (13-0) (read preview). The complete fight results can be found here.

Stay tuned with UFC 253 live blog.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Jan Blachowicz TKO’s Dominick Reyes to take light heavyweight title, calls out Jon Jones

UFC 0
Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes squared off in the co-main event of UFC 253 live on pay-per-view from "Fight Island" on September 27. The...
Read more

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa full fight video highlights

UFC 0
Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa squared off in the main event of UFC 253 on Sunday, September 27. The contest featured the defending middleweight...
Read more

10-second craziness: Brandon Royval vs Kai Kara France in spectacle on the way to submission (video)

UFC 0
Right hand, spin elbow, knee to the face - it all happened in the first round within a 10-second exchange when flyweights Brandon Royval...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa full fight video highlights

0
Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa squared off in the main event of UFC 253 on Sunday, September 27. The contest featured the defending middleweight...
Read more
UFC

10-second craziness: Brandon Royval vs Kai Kara France in spectacle on the way to submission (video)

0
Right hand, spin elbow, knee to the face - it all happened in the first round within a 10-second exchange when flyweights Brandon Royval...
Read more
UFC

Video: Ludovit Klein KO’s Shane Young in Round 1 at UFC 253 on Fight Island

0
Ludovit Klein and Shane Young squared off on September 27 at UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa on Fight Island. The bout went ahead at...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Twins Jermell and Jermall Charlo victorious in historic Showtime PPV doubleheader

0
Houston's Charlo Twins made successful pay-per-view debuts on Saturday in a historic night of boxing as Jermell Charlo unified the WBC, WBA, and IBF...
Read more
UFC

Jan Blachowicz TKO’s Dominick Reyes to take light heavyweight title, calls out Jon Jones

0
Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes squared off in the co-main event of UFC 253 live on pay-per-view from "Fight Island" on September 27. The...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa full fight video highlights

0
Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa squared off in the main event of UFC 253 on Sunday, September 27. The contest featured the defending middleweight...
Read more
UFC

10-second craziness: Brandon Royval vs Kai Kara France in spectacle on the way to submission (video)

0
Right hand, spin elbow, knee to the face - it all happened in the first round within a 10-second exchange when flyweights Brandon Royval...
Read more
Entertainment

Four-episode docuseries ‘UFC Fight Island: Declassified’ premieres Oct 2 on ESPN+

0
UFC Fight Island: Declassified, a new thought-provoking, four-part docuseries exposing the determination, heartbreak and raw emotion of UFC's challenge to produce a major sports...
Read more

Fight Schedule

WLC 13: Lethwei Showcase

September 25, 2020

Lethwei

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

September 26, 2020

MMA

Josh Taylor vs. Apinun Khongsong

September 26, 2020

Boxing

Charlo Doubleheader

September 26, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Watch Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley full fight video highlights

0
Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 held at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097