BRAVE CF 43 fight card finalized, 9 fights set for October 1

BRAVE Combat Federation’s Kombat Kingdom series is set for an astounding finale as BRAVE CF 43 takes place at Bahrain’s National Stadium, behind closed doors, on October 1st. And the full fight card for the exciting night of fights has been released with some of the top martial artists descending upon the Kingdom of Bahrain for one last celebration of martial arts at the Kombat Kingdom.

In the main event, Welterweight world champion Jarrah Al-Selawe will move up to Middleweight to test the waters against Dutch kickboxer Melvin van Suijdam, who will present different challenges to “The Jordanian Lion”.

In the co-main event of the evening, Russian top prospect Kasum Kasumov will look to get his second straight victory under the BRAVE CF banner as he takes on Bulgaria’s Dimitar Kostov, who’s looking for a third straight victory as a pro and a winning debut for the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world.

Also on deck for fight night is the return of the number one prospect in the world. After two amateur world titles in Bahrain, Muhammad Mokaev returns to the Kingdom as a professional as he continues his climb towards the top against newcomer Jamie Kelly.

In total, BRAVE CF 43 will have 14 nations represented, highlighting the truly global aspect of BRAVE Combat Federation. The countries in action will be: Jordan, Netherlands, Russia, Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, England, Iran, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, Albania, Pakistan, and Scotland.

BRAVE CF 43 fight card

Middleweight Jarrah Al-Silawi vs Melvin van Suijdam

Bantamweight Kasum Kasumov vs Dimitar Kostov

Lightweight Abdulrakhman Madhazhiev vs Abdysalam Kubanychiev

Lightweight Akhmed Shervaniev vs Arman Popal

Bantamweight Muhammad Mokaev vs Jamie Kelly

Featherweight Anzor Abdulkhozhaev vs Soheil Davoodi

Catchweight (67 kg) Tae Kyun Kim vs Arturo Chavez

Bantamweight Gerson Pereira vs Bernardo Sopai

Featherweight Mehmosh Raza vs Calum Murrie