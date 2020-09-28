Search
MMA

BRAVE CF 43 fight card finalized, 9 fights set for October 1

Newswire
Brave CF 43: Jarrah vs. Melvin
Brave CF 43: Jarrah vs. Melvin / Poster

Brave CF 43: Jarrah vs. Melvin

BRAVE Combat Federation’s Kombat Kingdom series is set for an astounding finale as BRAVE CF 43 takes place at Bahrain’s National Stadium, behind closed doors, on October 1st. And the full fight card for the exciting night of fights has been released with some of the top martial artists descending upon the Kingdom of Bahrain for one last celebration of martial arts at the Kombat Kingdom.

Advertisements

In the main event, Welterweight world champion Jarrah Al-Selawe will move up to Middleweight to test the waters against Dutch kickboxer Melvin van Suijdam, who will present different challenges to “The Jordanian Lion”.

In the co-main event of the evening, Russian top prospect Kasum Kasumov will look to get his second straight victory under the BRAVE CF banner as he takes on Bulgaria’s Dimitar Kostov, who’s looking for a third straight victory as a pro and a winning debut for the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world.

Also on deck for fight night is the return of the number one prospect in the world. After two amateur world titles in Bahrain, Muhammad Mokaev returns to the Kingdom as a professional as he continues his climb towards the top against newcomer Jamie Kelly.

In total, BRAVE CF 43 will have 14 nations represented, highlighting the truly global aspect of BRAVE Combat Federation. The countries in action will be: Jordan, Netherlands, Russia, Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, England, Iran, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, Albania, Pakistan, and Scotland.

BRAVE CF 43 fight card

  • Middleweight Jarrah Al-Silawi vs Melvin van Suijdam
  • Bantamweight Kasum Kasumov vs Dimitar Kostov
  • Lightweight Abdulrakhman Madhazhiev vs Abdysalam Kubanychiev
  • Lightweight Akhmed Shervaniev vs Arman Popal
  • Bantamweight Muhammad Mokaev vs Jamie Kelly
  • Featherweight Anzor Abdulkhozhaev vs Soheil Davoodi
  • Catchweight (67 kg) Tae Kyun Kim vs Arturo Chavez
  • Bantamweight Gerson Pereira vs Bernardo Sopai
  • Featherweight Mehmosh Raza vs Calum Murrie
Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMA

Add a comment

Related

BRAVE CF 42 results: Sean Santella vs Jose Torres ends in majority draw

MMA 0
The opening round of BRAVE Combat Federation’s prestigious Flyweight Title Tournament held during BRAVE CF 42, this Thursday, September 24 in Bahrain, was full...
Read more

Zach Makovsky advances on BRAVE CF Flyweight tournament as Hussein drops out with illness

Press Release 0
BRAVE CF 42 will move on with six bouts as Zach Makovsky has advanced automatically to the semifinals of the Flyweight tournament, which will...
Read more

BRAVE CF 42 fight card, Torres vs Santella

Press Release 0
BRAVE Combat Federation returns to the Kingdom of Bahrain, for the second consecutive week with BRAVE CF 42, on September 24th. The promotion released...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 ‘is going to be there’, Colby Covington fight ‘makes sense’, Dana White

0
Jorge Masvidal seems to be getting a new potential opponent for his next appearance inside the Octagon. And no, "Gamebred" is unlikely to face...
Read more
UFC

UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje PPV fight card finalized, Whittaker vs Cannonier co-main event

0
UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday, October 24. MMA event takes place at Flash Forum on Yas...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa full fight video highlights

0
Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa squared off in the main event of UFC 253 on Sunday, September 27. The contest featured the defending middleweight...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 ‘is going to be there’, Colby Covington fight ‘makes sense’, Dana White

0
Jorge Masvidal seems to be getting a new potential opponent for his next appearance inside the Octagon. And no, "Gamebred" is unlikely to face...
Read more
UFC

UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje PPV fight card finalized, Whittaker vs Cannonier co-main event

0
UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday, October 24. MMA event takes place at Flash Forum on Yas...
Read more
MMA

BRAVE CF 43 fight card finalized, 9 fights set for October 1

0
BRAVE Combat Federation's Kombat Kingdom series is set for an astounding finale as BRAVE CF 43 takes place at Bahrain's National Stadium, behind closed...
Read more
Boxing

Twins Jermell and Jermall Charlo victorious in historic Showtime PPV doubleheader

0
Houston's Charlo Twins made successful pay-per-view debuts on Saturday in a historic night of boxing as Jermell Charlo unified the WBC, WBA, and IBF...
Read more
UFC

Jan Blachowicz TKO’s Dominick Reyes to take light heavyweight title, calls out Jon Jones

0
Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes squared off in the co-main event of UFC 253 live on pay-per-view from "Fight Island" on September 27. The...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 247: Daley vs. Anderson

October 1, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana

October 3, 2020

MMA

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda

October 3, 2020

Boxing

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa

October 9, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

UFC 253 live results, updates, photos and videos from Fight Island – Adesanya vs Costa

0
UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa airs live on pay-per-view on Sunday, September 27 from "Fight Island" on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The headline-bout...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097