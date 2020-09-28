Search
Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 ‘is going to be there’, Colby Covington fight ‘makes sense’, Dana White

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal victorious over Ben Askren by a record breaking 5-second KO with jumping knee at UFC 239 | Pic: UFC Facebook

The fight that makes sense vs No progress

Jorge Masvidal seems to be getting a new potential opponent for his next appearance inside the Octagon. And no, “Gamebred” is unlikely to face Nate Diaz in the rematch. The fight “that’s very possible” is against Colby Covington, as per UFC President Dana White.

Early September it was reported that Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 would take place at UFC 256 or headline a pay-per-view fight card in January 2021. Their first fight in November 2019 was stopped in Round 3, due to a cut over Diaz’s right eye. Masvidal received the “Baddest Mother F**cker” belt.

Talking to reporters at UFC 253 post-fight press conference (video here) Dana White said “No”, when asked if there was any progress in making Masvidal vs Diaz 2. On the other hand, “it’s very possible” to pit Masvidal and Colby Covington.

“I don’t even know if we’ve talked to Nate yet,” White said. “But yeah, after the Colby fight. I mean, how you don’t make that fight? That’s the fight that makes sense.”

After his win over Diaz last November, Jorge Masvidal (35-14) was in action this past July. He took the fight on a few days notice and went up against the current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (17-1). The latter retained his belt by unanimous decision (watch highlights).

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington (16-2) is fresh off the win against former undisputed 170-pound titleholder Tyron Woodley. He took the win via fifth-round TKO in the headliner of UFC Vegas 11 held early this month (fight highlights here). Last December “Chaos” challenged Usman for an undisputed belt, but was stopped in Round 5.

The “BMF” fight was meant to be one and done. Nevertheless, Diaz vs Masvidal 2 is still a possibility.

“And Nate Diaz rematch is going to be there, no matter what happens,” White concluded.

Nate Diaz (20-12) hasn’t fought since he faced Masvidal.

In addition, White was asked if there was any news on a supposed return of Nick Diaz (26-9, 2 NC). It was recently reported that former Strikeforce welterweight champion would be in action early next year.

“No,” White said. “I told you guys this last time.”

