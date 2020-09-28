Search
UFC

UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje PPV fight card finalized, Whittaker vs Cannonier co-main event

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov post-fight against Dustin Poirier | Pic: UFC Facebook

Lightweight championship unification between reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim titleholder Justin Gaethje headlines UFC 254 live on pay-per-view from Fight Island

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday, October 24. MMA event takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island”. The main card has been set, featuring a total of six bouts.

Advertisements

In the main event of UFC 254 the reigning undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) faces off interim 155-pound titleholder Justin Gaethje (22-2). The pair squares off in a five-round championship unification with an undisputed title on the line.

Nurmagomedov last fought a year ago back in Abu Dhabi, where he submitted Dustin Poirier in the third round and made the second successful defense of his belt. In October 2018 he submitted Conor McGregor in Round 4, after earning a vacant title by unanimous decision against Al Iaquinta earlier the same year.

Gaethje was in action this past May in Jacksonville, FL, where he replaced “The Eagle”, who couldn’t fly out of Russia due to shut borders amid pandemic. He TKO’d Tony Ferguson in Round 5 and earned an interim lightweight belt. Prior to that “The Highlight” scored a trio of first-round stoppages against Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza and James Vick.

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier – UFC 254 co-main event

The co-main event at UFC 254 is scheduled to see former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (21-5) up against Jared Cannonier (13-4). The 185-pound bout was initially announced early August. It was made official as a co-headliner of the upcoming pay-per-view fight card this past Sunday, during UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa (check out live blog here).

Whittaker is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Darren Till. The pair battled it out in the headliner of UFC Fight Night card held this past July, culminating the first round of UFC events on Fight Island. In October 2019 “The Reaper” lost middleweight title, when he got KO’d in Round 2 by current champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in Melbourne.

Advertisements

Cannonier hasn’t fought since September 2019 when he stopped Jack Hermansson in the second round. Before that he TKO’d Anderson Silva and David Branch in the first and second rounds, respectively.

UFC 254 main card

In addition to Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje, and Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier, UFC 254 PPV fight card features four additional matchups. Right before the co-main event, Alexander Volkov faces Walt Harris at heavyweight, following a lightweight bout between Islam Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos. Also on the main card Cynthia Calvillo and Lauren Murphy do women’s MMA battle at flyweight, and Magomed Ankalaev takes on Ion Cutelaba at light heavyweight.

The current lineup looks as the following:

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje
  • Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier
  • Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris
  • Islam Makhachev vs. Rafael dos Anjos
  • Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lauren Murphy
  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

The preliminary and early preliminary cards are expected to be finalized and announced shortly.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Jan Blachowicz TKO’s Dominick Reyes to take light heavyweight title, calls out Jon Jones

UFC 0
Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes squared off in the co-main event of UFC 253 live on pay-per-view from "Fight Island" on September 27. The...
Read more

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa full fight video highlights

UFC 0
Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa squared off in the main event of UFC 253 on Sunday, September 27. The contest featured the defending middleweight...
Read more

10-second craziness: Brandon Royval vs Kai Kara France in spectacle on the way to submission (video)

UFC 0
Right hand, spin elbow, knee to the face - it all happened in the first round within a 10-second exchange when flyweights Brandon Royval...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 ‘is going to be there’, Colby Covington fight ‘makes sense’, Dana White

0
Jorge Masvidal seems to be getting a new potential opponent for his next appearance inside the Octagon. And no, "Gamebred" is unlikely to face...
Read more
UFC

UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje PPV fight card finalized, Whittaker vs Cannonier co-main event

0
UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday, October 24. MMA event takes place at Flash Forum on Yas...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa full fight video highlights

0
Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa squared off in the main event of UFC 253 on Sunday, September 27. The contest featured the defending middleweight...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 ‘is going to be there’, Colby Covington fight ‘makes sense’, Dana White

0
Jorge Masvidal seems to be getting a new potential opponent for his next appearance inside the Octagon. And no, "Gamebred" is unlikely to face...
Read more
UFC

UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje PPV fight card finalized, Whittaker vs Cannonier co-main event

0
UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday, October 24. MMA event takes place at Flash Forum on Yas...
Read more
MMA

BRAVE CF 43 fight card finalized, 9 fights set for October 1

0
BRAVE Combat Federation's Kombat Kingdom series is set for an astounding finale as BRAVE CF 43 takes place at Bahrain's National Stadium, behind closed...
Read more
Boxing

Twins Jermell and Jermall Charlo victorious in historic Showtime PPV doubleheader

0
Houston's Charlo Twins made successful pay-per-view debuts on Saturday in a historic night of boxing as Jermell Charlo unified the WBC, WBA, and IBF...
Read more
UFC

Jan Blachowicz TKO’s Dominick Reyes to take light heavyweight title, calls out Jon Jones

0
Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes squared off in the co-main event of UFC 253 live on pay-per-view from "Fight Island" on September 27. The...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 247: Daley vs. Anderson

October 1, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana

October 3, 2020

MMA

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda

October 3, 2020

Boxing

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa

October 9, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

UFC 253 live results, updates, photos and videos from Fight Island – Adesanya vs Costa

0
UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa airs live on pay-per-view on Sunday, September 27 from "Fight Island" on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The headline-bout...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097