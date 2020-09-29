Search
Bellator EuroSeries 9 fight card, Gallagher vs Ellenor live from Milan, Oct 3

Parviz Iskenderov
Bellator EuroSeries 9 aka Bellator Milan: Gallagher vs. Ellenor takes place at Allianz Cloud in Milan Italy on October 3. The event follows Bellator 247 held at the same venue two days earlier, marking the promotion’s debut on CBS Sports Network.

In the main event James Gallagher (10-1) and Cal Ellenor (8-2)square off at bantamweight. In the co-main event Charlie Ward (8-4) takes on Andy Manzolo (22-7) at middleweight. Also on the main card, Kiefer Crosbie (8-1) meets Charlie Leary (16-11-1) at 160-pound catchweight.

MMA fans in the UK and Ireland can watch Bellator Milan main card live on Channel 5 and Virgin Media Two, respectively. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm BST. The preliminary card is available on the promotion’s channel, kicking off at 5:45 pm BST.

Get Bellator Milan: Milan: Gallagher vs. Ellenor fight card below.

Main Card

  • Bantamweight James Gallagher (10-1) vs. Cal Ellenor (8-2)
  • Middleweight Charlie Ward (8-4) vs. Andy Manzolo (22-7)
  • 160-pound catchweight Kiefer Crosbie (8-1) vs. Charlie Leary (16-11-1)

Preliminary Card

  • Light Heavyweight Karl Albrektsson (9-3) vs. David Trallero (9-5)
  • Featherweight Sinead Kavanagh (6-4) vs. Katharina Lehner (7-2)
  • Light Heavyweight Alessio Sakara (24-13, 2 NC) vs.Darwin Rodriguez (9-5)
  • Lightweight Chris Bungard (15-6) vs. Aymard Guih (13-11-1)
  • Welterweight Carlo Pedersoli Jr. (11-3) vs. Acoidan Duque (15-2)
  • Lightweight Robin van Roosmalen (2-0) vs. Nauzet Trujillo (Pro Debut)
  • Heavyweight Gokhan Saricam (4-1) vs. Joffie Houlton (1-0)
  • Featherweight Ashleigh Grimshaw (20-11-1, 3 NC) vs. Andrew Fisher (17-8-1)
  • Lightweight Kane Mousah (12-3) vs. Alessandro Botti (15-11)
  • Featherweight Asael Adjoudj (0-1) vs. Nathan Jessimer (1-1)
  • Welterweight Marek Jakimowicz (Pro Debut) vs. Curtis Dodge (Pro Debut)
