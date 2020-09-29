Search
MMA charity fight Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 – ‘Zero to do with the UFC’

Parviz Iskenderov
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor executes jumping knee in his bout against Donald Cerroe | Pic: UFC Facebook

McGregor vs Poirier 2 - a verbally agreed proposed charity exhibition on December 12 in Ireland

Retired earlier this year, Conor McGregor might in fact be back in action until 2020 concludes. The proposed date for “The Notorious” to step inside the MMA cage is December 12. Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion himself called for the second encounter with Dustin Poirier, who previously held a 155-pound interim belt and challenged for an undisputed title.

The proposed McGregor vs. Poirier 2 matchup would be an openweight charity exhibition held in Ireland, with no involvement of UFC.

“Hey bro! You want to do an MMA charity fight? Zero to do with the UFC,” Conor McGregor posted on Twitter, Tuesday, tagging Dustin Poirier. “I will donate half a mill towards your charity for it. Sell it on PPV or work a TV deal and we work out other charities that are close to my heart also. I am engaged in many. Strictly a charity ‘exhibition’.”

In the thread McGregor detailed the proposed showdown, saying it would be staged on December 12th in the Point depot, Ireland.

“No weigh ins. Open weight, unified rules. I will arrange all travel fare for you and family. McGregor Sports and Entertainment MMA, in association with The Good Fight Foundation. Charity Mixed Martial Arts!”

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fought six years ago at UFC 178 in Las Vegas. “The Notorious” came out victorious claiming the win via first-round TKO with punches.

“I’m in,” Dustin Poirier responded on Twitter. “Lets do it! A lot of people will benefit from this.” He also tagged “The Good Fight Foundation”, that, as per its website, “is committed and true to helping those in need”.

Conor McGregor (22-4) hasn’t fought since January, when he dominated Donald Cerrone in a 40 seconds. He was expected to remain active in 2020, but coronavirus pandemic, and one can say ‘failed negations’ with the UFC put a stop to it and he (once again) retired.

Former champion recently shared a screenshot of his private texting with UFC President Dana White, where he (what it seems to be) is asking for a fight with Diego Sanchez or ‘anyone’.

Such action (sharing private convo) White outlined as “One of the dirtiest things you can do”. This was said at UFC 253 post-fight press conference this past weekend (watch here).

Around a week before that White said that they were “working on some fun stuff for Conor”, who should be back in 2021.

In addition McGregor and boxing great Manny Pacquiao have recently announced that they would be facing one another inside the ring in 2021.

In his attempt to regain UFC lightweight title in October 2018, McGregor was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in Round 4.

Prior to the fight with Cerrone, he was promised a rematch against “The Eagle” if he would be “Cowboy”. He did, but the rematch, as well as a promised busy 2020, got into shuffle or, perhaps, back draw due to pandemic.

Dustin Poirier (26-6, 1 NC) last fought late June when he scored a unanimous decision against Dan Hooker at UFC Vegas 4. With the win he rebounded from a failed attempt to claim an undisputed lightweight belt against Nurmagomedov in September last year.

“The Diamond” was in talks with the promotion to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje on October 24. White said Poirier didn’t want to fight. Poirier said they didn’t come to terms with UFC. The issue was reportedly money.

Whether McGregor (who is, as of writing, still officially retired) and Poirier need to get some sort of permit from the UFC to stage a demo fight depends on their contracts with the promotion.

