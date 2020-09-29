Search
Kickboxing

GLORY 76 full fight card set, Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi PPV cost announced

Parviz Iskenderov
GLORY kickboxing heavyweight Badr Hari
Badr Hari throws left kick in his rematch against Rico Verhoeven | Pic: GLORY Kickboxing

GLORY 76: Badr vs. Benny airs live on pay-per-view, November 7

GLORY 76 is the first show, that kickboxing promotion presents amid pandemic. The event takes place behind closed doors at an undisclosed studio location in Holland on November 7. The fight card features a total of six bouts. In the main event live on pay-per-view K-1 legend Badr Hari faces fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi.

Advertisements

The Badr vs. Benny fight was originally planned to take place at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Holland in June. The event was cancelled, and the bout has been postponed until now.

Badr Hari (106-14, 92 KO) last fought in December 2019, when he faced current GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven in the rematch. He fell short suffering leg injury.

Benjamin Adegbuyi (34-6, 19 KO) was last in action in November 2019, when he defeated D’Angelo Marshall by unanimous decision also in the rematch.

More on Badr vs. Benny fight can be found here.

The co-main event at GLORY 76 is a welterweight championship unification bout between reigning champion Cedric Doumbe (73-6-1, 43 KO) and interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart (68-24-3, 39 KO). The pair meets in the trilogy fight. Each previously took a win by decision.

The fight card also includes a 4-man heavyweight knockout tournament. To win all one-night contest the competitor has to go through semi-final and final.

In one of the semi-finals Antonio Plazibat (18-3, 11 KO) takes on Nordine Mahieddine (25-9, 12 KO). In another, Arkadiusz Wrzosek (12-5, 7 KO) faces Levi Rigters (10-0, 3 KO).

The preliminary bout features Jos van Belzen (8-0, 3 KO) up against Damian Johansen (8-3, 4 KO) at lightweight.

While there is no tickets for the behind-closed-doors event, kickboxing fans can watch GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny live on pay-per-view on Saturday, November 7. The announced PPV cost is €12.99 EUR, which is approximately $15.20 USD, $21.50 AUD. The details, start time and a list of respective broadcast partners are expected to be announced shortly.

The full GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny fight card can be found below.

GLORY 76 fight card

Main Card

Heavyweight bout: Badr Hari vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi

Heavyweight tournament final: Semi-final bout A winner vs. Semi-final bout B winner

Welterweight championship unification bout: Cedric Doumbe (c) vs Murthel Groenhart (ic)

Heavyweight tournament semi-final bout B: Antonio Plazibat vs. Nordine Mahieddine

Heavyweight tournament semi-final bout A: Arkadiusz Wrzosek vs. Levi Rigters

Preliminary Card

Lightweight bout: Jos van Belzen vs. Damian Johansen

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedKickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Rare Video: Badr Hari becomes K-1 heavyweight champ via 56-second head kick KO in 2007

Kickboxing 0
Badr Hari is scheduled for his next fight on November 7, when he takes on fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi on the top of GLORY 76...
Read more

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi: New fight date set for GLORY Kickboxing 76

Kickboxing 0
Heavyweight kickboxers Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi received a new date for their three-round matchup. The pair is set to battle it out in...
Read more

Watch: Badr Hari dominates Alistair Overeem to take revenge at K-1 World Grand 2009

Kickboxing 0
Here is a new-old video from the heyday of original K-1 in Japan (courtesy of GLORY Kickboxing), featuring Badr Hari up against...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Kickboxing

GLORY 76 full fight card set, Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi PPV cost announced

0
GLORY 76 is the first show, that kickboxing promotion presents amid pandemic. The event takes place behind closed doors at an undisclosed studio location...
Read more
MMA

MMA charity fight Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 – ‘Zero to do with the UFC’

0
Retired earlier this year, Conor McGregor might in fact be back in action until 2020 concludes. The proposed date for "The Notorious"...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 4 card headlined by Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana on October 4

0
Following the first event of "Return to Fight Island" - UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa - held this past weekend (live blog and results...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Tyrone McKenna warns Ohara Davies: His other distractions will cause his downfall

0
The massive card takes place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield and will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association...
Read more
Boxing

Jazza Dickens vs Ryan Walsh postponed, fighter and trainer positive for COVID-19

0
Following the results of the COVID-19 testing, the fight between Jazza Dickens and Ryan Walsh has unfortunately been postponed due to positive tests for...
Read more
Kickboxing

Full Fight: Guillermo Benitez decisions Luciano Vazquez at Simply the Best Kickboxing 2

0
The World Kickboxing Network released the full fight video from Simply the Best 2 Caseros produced in December 2014. The contest features...
Read more
Kickboxing

GLORY 76 full fight card set, Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi PPV cost announced

0
GLORY 76 is the first show, that kickboxing promotion presents amid pandemic. The event takes place behind closed doors at an undisclosed studio location...
Read more
MMA

MMA charity fight Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 – ‘Zero to do with the UFC’

0
Retired earlier this year, Conor McGregor might in fact be back in action until 2020 concludes. The proposed date for "The Notorious"...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 247: Daley vs. Anderson

October 1, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana

October 3, 2020

MMA

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda

October 3, 2020

Boxing

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa

October 9, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa full fight video highlights

0
Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa squared off in the main event of UFC 253 on Sunday, September 27. The contest featured the defending middleweight...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097