GLORY 76 full fight card set, Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi PPV cost announced

GLORY 76 is the first show, that kickboxing promotion presents amid pandemic. The event takes place behind closed doors at an undisclosed studio location in Holland on November 7. The fight card features a total of six bouts. In the main event live on pay-per-view K-1 legend Badr Hari faces fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi.

The Badr vs. Benny fight was originally planned to take place at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Holland in June. The event was cancelled, and the bout has been postponed until now.

Badr Hari (106-14, 92 KO) last fought in December 2019, when he faced current GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven in the rematch. He fell short suffering leg injury.

Benjamin Adegbuyi (34-6, 19 KO) was last in action in November 2019, when he defeated D’Angelo Marshall by unanimous decision also in the rematch.

The co-main event at GLORY 76 is a welterweight championship unification bout between reigning champion Cedric Doumbe (73-6-1, 43 KO) and interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart (68-24-3, 39 KO). The pair meets in the trilogy fight. Each previously took a win by decision.

The fight card also includes a 4-man heavyweight knockout tournament. To win all one-night contest the competitor has to go through semi-final and final.

In one of the semi-finals Antonio Plazibat (18-3, 11 KO) takes on Nordine Mahieddine (25-9, 12 KO). In another, Arkadiusz Wrzosek (12-5, 7 KO) faces Levi Rigters (10-0, 3 KO).

The preliminary bout features Jos van Belzen (8-0, 3 KO) up against Damian Johansen (8-3, 4 KO) at lightweight.

While there is no tickets for the behind-closed-doors event, kickboxing fans can watch GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny live on pay-per-view on Saturday, November 7. The announced PPV cost is €12.99 EUR, which is approximately $15.20 USD, $21.50 AUD. The details, start time and a list of respective broadcast partners are expected to be announced shortly.

The full GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny fight card can be found below.

GLORY 76 fight card

Main Card

Heavyweight bout: Badr Hari vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi

Heavyweight tournament final: Semi-final bout A winner vs. Semi-final bout B winner

Welterweight championship unification bout: Cedric Doumbe (c) vs Murthel Groenhart (ic)

Heavyweight tournament semi-final bout B: Antonio Plazibat vs. Nordine Mahieddine

Heavyweight tournament semi-final bout A: Arkadiusz Wrzosek vs. Levi Rigters

Preliminary Card

Lightweight bout: Jos van Belzen vs. Damian Johansen