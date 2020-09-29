Golden Contract: Dickens vs Walsh, McKenna vs Davies final press conference recap

The massive card takes place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield and will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

In the featherweight final, Jazza Dickens takes on Ryan Walsh, while in the super-lightweight final, Tyrone McKenna goes up against Ohara Davies.

Elsewhere on the bill, Serge Michel and Liam Conroy meet in the Golden Contract light-heavyweight semi-final, Steven Ward steps up to cruiserweight to face Jone Volau, and Ben Fail makes his professional debut against Robbie Chapman.

The fighters all had plenty to say to each other as they took part in their head to head press conferences on Monday before Wednesday’s Golden Contract event

Jazza Dickens: “I expected this fight to come. I knew I was going to fight Ryan in this tournament. I have total respect for Ryan and I’ve prepared for a tough fight. Actions will speak louder than words and we’ll see what happens on fight night.

“People have said this is one of the best fights since lockdown, and that’s a really nice compliment because there have been some great fights recently. The fight hasn’t happened yet though, so we’ll find out what happens on Wednesday.”

Ryan Walsh: “Jazza showed against Leigh Wood how good he was, but Jazza knows I’m far more intelligent than Leigh Wood. This is the most excited I’ve been in boxing. It’s got all the ingredients to be a cracking fight. I’ll be bringing my best and I expect nothing less from Jazza.

“I’ll give everything I’ve got and so will he. This is a golden opportunity. We both know what is at stake. I’ve got one focus and that’s beat Jazza Dickens, and he’ll be in the same frame of mind.”

Tyrone McKenna: “I said four years ago I wanted Ohara Davies and now it’s finally here. He’s been calling me a bum for the last four years. He said I’m as easy as 123 ABC, so we’ll find out on Wednesday if he knows his ABCs.

“He’s concentrating on other people to take his mind off me, because he knows he’s going to get a beating from me. He’s trying to start all these other beefs so he doesn’t think about me and so he can get to sleep at night.

Ohara Davies: “McKenna is a bum and a trash fighter. I know it inside but I don’t have to say it and shout it, because on Wednesday I’m going to show it. He’s got Pete Taylor with him, but he won’t be able to save him. He could have Godzilla in the corner and he wouldn’t be able to save him.

“For an opponent like this I don’t even have to work that hard for this fight, but because I did it means he’s getting knocked out. After he gets knocked out, they should consider going up in weight class because I feel he’s struggling to make weight and this division isn’t for him.

Serge Michel: “I think this is a good warm-up for the final. I was last in the ring in December. It’s a big chance and I have prepared for that. I want to win this fight and win the entire Golden Contract tournament.”

Liam Conroy: “He’s daft to be saying I’m a warm-up for the final. Once he gets in the ring with me he’ll see what a warm-up I am.

“I don’t care what he says or what his opinion are. I only care about my team’s opinion and their opinion is that I’ll beat him on Wednesday. Winning this tournament would change my career massively, and I intend on grabbing this chance with both hands.”

Steven Ward: “I’m in better shape now than I was at light-heavyweight. I feel good and feel like I’m in the same shape, just stronger and bigger. Everybody knows I have a dedicated team around me and I’m a dedicated man. I haven’t just sat in the house eating cake.

“It’s the right time to move up to cruiserweight. I could have possibly done it earlier but couldn’t turn down the chance to be in the Golden Contract. I have a great team in MTK Global who have given me this opportunity, and now I believe the best Steven Ward will come out.”

Jone Volau: “I’ve dropped down from heavyweight after being in some good scraps, and now it’s a fresh start. I’m in with a talented opponent so it’s a solid match-up and I’m looking forward to it.

“I’m here for a war. If you’ve seen my previous fights it’s all about getting in for a tear-up, so let’s have it. I always turn up in every fight and I’m going to enjoy this.”

Ben Fail: “Robbie is a tough opponent but I’ve been ready for a while now and I hope Robbie brings him on the night. I watched Robbie’s fight with Fearghus Quinn recently and he stayed composed.

“I know he had short notice for that fight so I’m expecting a fitter and a better Robbie. I hope I get the best Robbie that night so I can be the best in myself.”

Robbie Chapman: “Ben is a top level fighter but he reminds me of when you used to fight at the park in school. I always wanted to fight the best kids and here we are again.

“I saw that Ben had his fight coming up and I messaged Lee and said I’d take that fight if you’re looking for an opponent. He offered it to me and now I can’t wait.”

Promoter Lee Eaton: “When we did the tournament, everybody said Walsh against Dickens was the dream final and it’s happened. Jazza vs. Walsh are both highly ranked in the WBO and the winner will more than likely get a world title eliminator, so there is a lot of stake.

“It’s an unbelievable fight and as a boxing fan I’m buzzing. We then have Tyrone McKenna vs. Ohara Davies and that is a fight that has been brewing for years, and we’ve finally got it on the biggest stage possible. It’s a great opportunity for both boys so may the best win.”