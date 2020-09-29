Jazza Dickens vs Ryan Walsh postponed, fighter and trainer positive for COVID-19

Following the results of the COVID-19 testing, the fight between Jazza Dickens and Ryan Walsh has unfortunately been postponed due to positive tests for Dickens and his trainer Derry Mathews.

All health and safety protocols regarding social distancing were followed in relation to the guidelines put in place by the British Boxing Board of Control, with no other fighters on the bill testing positive.

MTK Global will continue to monitor the situation as the health and wellbeing of all involved is our utmost priority.

Dickens and his team have immediately left the fight bubble, with the show proceeding with the remaining five fights on the card.

Tyrone McKenna goes up against Ohara Davies in the Golden Contract super-lightweight final, Serge Michel and Liam Conroy meet in the Golden Contract light-heavyweight semi-final, Steven Ward steps up to cruiserweight to face Jone Volau, Ben Fail makes his professional debut against Robbie Chapman, and William Hamilton fights Genadij Krajevskij.

News on a rescheduled date for the fight between Dickens and Walsh will be announced in due course.