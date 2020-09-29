Search
UFC Fight Island 4 card headlined by Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana on October 4

Parviz Iskenderov
Former UFC womens bantamweight champion Holly Holm in action
L-R: Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm in her rematch against Raquel Pennington | Pic: UFC Facebook

Following the first event of “Return to Fight Island” – UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa – held this past weekend (live blog and results here), the promotion’s moves on with UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana. MMA event takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Sunday, October 4.

In the main event Holly Holm (13-5) squares off against Irena Aldana (12-5). The women’s MMA bout is scheduled for five rounds at bantamweight.

Holm is a former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, who also challenged for the featherweight title. She last fought in January, scoring a unanimous decision against Raquel Pennington.

Aldana is a former Invicta FC Bantamweight title challenger. She is riding the two-fight win streak, which includes the first-round KO of Ketlen Vieira in December 2019 and a unanimous decision against Vanessa Melo in September the same year.

As of writing, UFC Fight Island 4 card comprises a total of twelve matchups. The order of the bouts is yet to be finalized, and is expected to be announced in the coming days. Check out the lineup below.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana

  • Women’s Bantamweight Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana
  • Women’s Bantamweight Germaine de Randamie vs. Julianna Pena
  • Heavyweight Yorgan de Castro vs. Carlos Felipe
  • Middleweight Dequan Townsend vs. Dusko Todorovic
  • Middleweight Jordan Williams vs. Nassourdine Imavov
  • Welterweight Carlos Condit vs. Court McGee
  • Featherweight Charles Jourdain vs. Josh Culibao
  • Bantamweight Kyler Phillips vs. Cameron Else
  • Women’s Strawweight Loma Lookboonmee vs. Jinh Yu Frey
  • Bantamweight Casey Kenney vs. Heili Alateng
  • Lightweight Jessin Ayari vs. Luigi Vendramini
