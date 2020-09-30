Bellator 247 weigh-in results, Paul Daley, Derek Anderson no show (video)

Bellator 247 features a series of bouts at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on October 1. MMA event marks the promotion’s debut on CBS Sports Network.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

Welterweights Paul Daley (42-17-2) and Derek Anderson (16-3, 1 NC), who are expected to battle it out in the main event, did not weigh-in during the official ceremony stream, which you can watch up top. As well, lightweights Ilias Bulaid (2-0) and Ivan Naccari (pro debut), and welterweights Justin Burlinson (5-0) and Bobby Pallett (5-0) didn’t tip the scales.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 247 main card live CBS Sports Network starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The preliminary card is available on CBSSports.com and Bellator MMA YouTube Channel kicking off at 12:15 pm ET / 9:15 am PT.

Get Bellator 247 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (CBS Sports Network)

Paul Daley (TBD) vs. Derek Anderson (TBD)

Norbert Novenyi Jr. (185.6) vs. Laid Zerhouni (182.6)

Kate Jackson (125.6) vs. Denise Kielholtz (123.4)

Brian Moore (145.8) vs. Simone D’anna (144.6)

Preliminary Card

Lewis Long (170.6) vs. Gianni Melillo (170)

Mandy Bohm (128.8) vs. Griet Eeckhout (125)

Chris Duncan (159.2) vs. Iamik Furtado (159)

Walter Gahadza (170) vs. Uros Jurisic (171)

Kywan Gracie (170.4) vs. Constantin Gnusariev (169)

Lee Chadwick (204.8) vs. Ederson Cristian Macedo (204)

Blaine O’Driscoll (125) vs. Salah Elkas (125.8)

Jade Jorand (105.6) vs. Monika Tochlikova (106)