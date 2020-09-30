Bellator 247 weigh-in results, Paul Daley, Derek Anderson no show (video)

Bellator 247 features a series of bouts at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on October 1. MMA event marks the promotion’s debut on CBS Sports Network.
A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.
Welterweights Paul Daley (42-17-2) and Derek Anderson (16-3, 1 NC), who are expected to battle it out in the main event, did not weigh-in during the official ceremony stream, which you can watch up top. As well, lightweights Ilias Bulaid (2-0) and Ivan Naccari (pro debut), and welterweights Justin Burlinson (5-0) and Bobby Pallett (5-0) didn’t tip the scales.
MMA fans can watch Bellator 247 main card live CBS Sports Network starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The preliminary card is available on CBSSports.com and Bellator MMA YouTube Channel kicking off at 12:15 pm ET / 9:15 am PT.
Get Bellator 247 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (CBS Sports Network)
- Paul Daley (TBD) vs. Derek Anderson (TBD)
- Norbert Novenyi Jr. (185.6) vs. Laid Zerhouni (182.6)
- Kate Jackson (125.6) vs. Denise Kielholtz (123.4)
- Brian Moore (145.8) vs. Simone D’anna (144.6)
Preliminary Card
- Lewis Long (170.6) vs. Gianni Melillo (170)
- Mandy Bohm (128.8) vs. Griet Eeckhout (125)
- Chris Duncan (159.2) vs. Iamik Furtado (159)
- Walter Gahadza (170) vs. Uros Jurisic (171)
- Kywan Gracie (170.4) vs. Constantin Gnusariev (169)
- Lee Chadwick (204.8) vs. Ederson Cristian Macedo (204)
- Blaine O’Driscoll (125) vs. Salah Elkas (125.8)
- Jade Jorand (105.6) vs. Monika Tochlikova (106)