Kickboxing legend Badr Hari is scheduled for his next fight on November 7 when he takes on fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi in the headliner of GLORY 76. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, going back to 2008, when then K-1 heavyweight champion retained his title via first-round stoppage against Glaube Feitosa in Fukuoka, Japan. You can watch it up top.

