Search
Boxing

Ohara Davies says that Tyrone McKenna has never fought anybody like him

Newswire
Ohara Davies
Ohara Davies | Pic: MTK Global

Davies: I'll grab this opportunity with both hands

The massive card takes place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield and will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank. Ohara Davies (21-2, 16 KOs) is in an extremely confident mood ahead of the highly-anticipated battle with Tyrone McKenna (21-1-1, 6 KOs), and insists he won’t let the opportunity slip away.

Advertisements

Davies said: “This will be the biggest win of my career and I’m going to grab this chance with both hands. I’m not even thinking about it as a tournament anymore, I’m just treating it as a one-off must win fight against McKenna.

People see me as a loudmouth that talks trash, and people seem to forget that I can fight and box. People get in the ring with me and think it will be a lot easier than it is. They think that all they have to do is get out of the way of my right hand, but then the right hand still hits you.

“You don’t realise until you get in the ring how good I am. That’s what McKenna will experience. It will be a hard night for him as he’s been in there with nobody like me.

“When I’m in the shape that I’m in now, I’m unbeatable and unstoppable. When I’m focused, there isn’t anyone in the world that can match me.”

Elsewhere on the bill, Serge Michel and Liam Conroy meet in the Golden Contract light-heavyweight semi-final, Steven Ward steps up to cruiserweight to face Jone Volau, Ben Fail makes his professional debut against Robbie Chapman, and William Hamilton fights Genadij Krajevskij.

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Tyrone McKenna vs Ohara Davies weigh-in results, how to watch Golden Contract Final

Boxing 0
Bitter rivals Tyrone McKenna and Ohara Davies exchanged heated words as they weighed in ahead of their highly-anticipated Golden Contract super-lightweight final on Wednesday. The...
Read more

Tyrone McKenna warns Ohara Davies: His other distractions will cause his downfall

Boxing 0
The massive card takes place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield and will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association...
Read more

Jazza Dickens vs Ryan Walsh postponed, fighter and trainer positive for COVID-19

Boxing 0
Following the results of the COVID-19 testing, the fight between Jazza Dickens and Ryan Walsh has unfortunately been postponed due to positive tests for...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

MMA

Bellator 247 weigh-in results, Paul Daley, Derek Anderson no show (video)

0
Bellator 247 features a series of bouts at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on October 1. MMA event marks the promotion's debut on CBS...
Read more
Kickboxing

GLORY 76 full fight card set, Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi PPV cost announced

0
GLORY 76 is the first show, that kickboxing promotion presents amid pandemic. The event takes place behind closed doors at an undisclosed studio location...
Read more
MMA

MMA charity fight Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 – ‘Zero to do with the UFC’

0
Retired earlier this year, Conor McGregor might in fact be back in action until 2020 concludes. The proposed date for "The Notorious"...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Ohara Davies says that Tyrone McKenna has never fought anybody like him

0
The massive card takes place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield and will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association...
Read more
Kickboxing

World Kickboxing Network returns to India, Vaibhav vs Ashwin headlines in Bengaluru, Nov 28

1
The World Kickboxing Network announced its return to India scheduled for November 28. The event, titled "FraggingMonk Fight Night", takes place in Bengaluru. The headline-bout...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 247 weigh-in results, Paul Daley, Derek Anderson no show (video)

0
Bellator 247 features a series of bouts at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on October 1. MMA event marks the promotion's debut on CBS...
Read more
Kickboxing

Watch: Badr Hari destroys Glaube Feitosa to retain K-1 heavyweight title (video)

0
Kickboxing legend Badr Hari is scheduled for his next fight on November 7 when he takes on fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi in the...
Read more
MMA

Fightlore: Preview Slice of Life – The Legend of Kimbo Slice (video)

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship released a preview of a new UFC Fight Pass original series "Fightlore", covering a true story of Kevin Ferguson, commonly...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 247: Daley vs. Anderson

October 1, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana

October 3, 2020

MMA

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda

October 3, 2020

Boxing

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa

October 9, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa full fight video highlights

0
Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa squared off in the main event of UFC 253 on Sunday, September 27. The contest featured the defending middleweight...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097