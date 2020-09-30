Ohara Davies says that Tyrone McKenna has never fought anybody like him

The massive card takes place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield and will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank. Ohara Davies (21-2, 16 KOs) is in an extremely confident mood ahead of the highly-anticipated battle with Tyrone McKenna (21-1-1, 6 KOs), and insists he won’t let the opportunity slip away.

Advertisements

Davies said: “This will be the biggest win of my career and I’m going to grab this chance with both hands. I’m not even thinking about it as a tournament anymore, I’m just treating it as a one-off must win fight against McKenna.

People see me as a loudmouth that talks trash, and people seem to forget that I can fight and box. People get in the ring with me and think it will be a lot easier than it is. They think that all they have to do is get out of the way of my right hand, but then the right hand still hits you.

“You don’t realise until you get in the ring how good I am. That’s what McKenna will experience. It will be a hard night for him as he’s been in there with nobody like me.

“When I’m in the shape that I’m in now, I’m unbeatable and unstoppable. When I’m focused, there isn’t anyone in the world that can match me.”

Elsewhere on the bill, Serge Michel and Liam Conroy meet in the Golden Contract light-heavyweight semi-final, Steven Ward steps up to cruiserweight to face Jone Volau, Ben Fail makes his professional debut against Robbie Chapman, and William Hamilton fights Genadij Krajevskij.