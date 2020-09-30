Search
Tyrone McKenna vs Ohara Davies weigh-in results, how to watch Golden Contract Final

Newswire
Golden Contract: Tyrone McKenna vs. Ohara Davies
Tyrone McKenna and Ohara Davies faceoff at the weigh-ins | Pic: MTK Global

Bitter rivals Tyrone McKenna and Ohara Davies exchanged heated words as they weighed in ahead of their highly-anticipated Golden Contract super-lightweight final on Wednesday.

The massive card takes place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield and will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

Elsewhere on the bill, Serge Michel and Liam Conroy meet in the Golden Contract light-heavyweight semi-final, Steven Ward steps up to cruiserweight to face Jone Volau, and Ben Fail makes his professional debut against Robbie Chapman.

The fighters took part in the weigh-in on Tuesday.

IFL TV and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook and YouTube 7:15pm GMT

Bout 1: Cruiserweight, 4 Rounds
William Hamilton (13st 13lbs) vs. Genadij Krajevskij (13st 5lbs 8oz)

Sky Sports Arena and ESPN+ broadcast begins 8pm GMT / 3pm EST / 12pm PST

Bout 2: Middleweight, 6 Rounds
Ben Fail (11st 4lbs 2oz) vs. Robbie Chapman (11st 9lbs 4oz)

Bout 3: Cruiserweight, 6 Rounds
Steven Ward (14st 6lbs 4oz) vs. Jone Volau (14st 1lb)

Bout 4: Golden Contract Light-Heavyweight Semi-Final, 10 Rounds
Serge Michel (12st 6lbs 12oz) vs. Liam Controy (12st 6lbs 12oz)

Bout 5: Golden Contract Super-Lightweight Final, 10 Rounds
Tyrone McKenna (9st 13lbs 12oz) vs. Ohara Davies (9st 13lbs 12oz)

