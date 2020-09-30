Search
World Kickboxing Network returns to India, Vaibhav vs Ashwin headlines in Bengaluru, Nov 28

Parviz Iskenderov
FraggingMonk Fight Night
FraggingMonk Fight Night: Vaibhav vs Ashwin for WKN International light heavyweight title

FraggingMonk Fight Night

The World Kickboxing Network announced its return to India scheduled for November 28. The event, titled “FraggingMonk Fight Night”, takes place in Bengaluru.

The headline-bout features Vaibhav Shetty, who is also a promoter of the show, facing off Ashwin Naidu. The pair is set to square off in a light heavyweight kickboxing bout with WKN International title on the line.

Vaibhav Shetty holds the 7-6, 4 KO record in MMA, as well as 2-0 in kickboxing. Ashwin Naidu is 8-8, 4 KO in MMA, 3-4, 2 KO in Muay Thai and 2-0 in Full Contact Kung Fu.

“We look forward to the first official WKN championship to be held in India,” said WKN President Stephane Cabrera. “Following productive negotiations with promoter Vaibhav Shetty, we also aim to help develop the Indian talent internationally.”

In September 2018, World Kickboxing Network backed Kumite 1 League with Mike Tyson in Mumbai. WKN President Stephane Cabrera was in attendance.

“I look forward to visit India once again,” Cabrera said. “But due to pandemic, unfortunately, it’s impossible to attend the upcoming event.”

FraggingMonk Fight Night airs live on FITE.

1 COMMENT

  1. I would like to thank WKN for this opportunity to bring World class fights and titles to India. This is just the start of great things. And fightmag, thank you so much for this coverage. An article on a world renowned media organisation such as yours will definitely spur the growth of combat sports in India. I look forward to giving you more quality content!

