Bellator 247 results, Kate Jackson vs Denise Kielholtz new main event

Bellator 247 takes place at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on October 1. The main event features Kate Jackson (11-4-1) up against Denise Kielholtz (5-2) in a three-round women’s MMA bout at flyweight.
The original main event bout between welterweights Paul Daley (42-17-2) and Derek Anderson (16-3, 1 NC) has been cancelled, after Daley was taken to the hospital from the weigh-ins. He later said in an Instagram video he “felt great” and tried to get the fight back on.
Bellator 247 main card is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT live on CBS Sports Network. The preliminary card is set for 12:15 pm ET / 9:15 am PT on CBSSports.com and Bellator MMA YouTube Channel.
Stay tuned with fight results below.
Bellator 247: Jackson vs Kielholtz results
Main Card
Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz
Norbert Novenyi vs. Laid Zerhouni
Chris Duncan vs. Iamik Furtado
Simone D’Anna vs. Brian Moore
Preliminary Card
Lewis Long vs. Giovanni Melillo
Mandy Bohm vs. Griet Eeckhout
Walter Gahadza vs. Uros Jurisic
Constantin Gnusariev vs. Kywan Gracie
Lee Chadwick vs. Ederson Cristian Macedo
Salah Elkas vs. Blaine O’Driscoll
Jade Jorand vs. Monika Travnickova