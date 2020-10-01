Bellator 247 results, Kate Jackson vs Denise Kielholtz new main event

Bellator 247 takes place at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on October 1. The main event features Kate Jackson (11-4-1) up against Denise Kielholtz (5-2) in a three-round women’s MMA bout at flyweight.

The original main event bout between welterweights Paul Daley (42-17-2) and Derek Anderson (16-3, 1 NC) has been cancelled, after Daley was taken to the hospital from the weigh-ins. He later said in an Instagram video he “felt great” and tried to get the fight back on.

Bellator 247 main card is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT live on CBS Sports Network. The preliminary card is set for 12:15 pm ET / 9:15 am PT on CBSSports.com and Bellator MMA YouTube Channel.

Bellator 247: Jackson vs Kielholtz results

Main Card

Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz

Norbert Novenyi vs. Laid Zerhouni

Chris Duncan vs. Iamik Furtado

Simone D’Anna vs. Brian Moore

Preliminary Card

Lewis Long vs. Giovanni Melillo

Mandy Bohm vs. Griet Eeckhout

Walter Gahadza vs. Uros Jurisic

Constantin Gnusariev vs. Kywan Gracie

Lee Chadwick vs. Ederson Cristian Macedo

Salah Elkas vs. Blaine O’Driscoll

Jade Jorand vs. Monika Travnickova