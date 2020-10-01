Highlight: UFC 253 slow motion video

For those who might have missed UFC 253 live from Fight Island this past weekend, the promotion released a slow motion fight video highlight, featuring some of the best moments from the event. The headline-bout saw middleweight champion Israel Adesanya retaining his belt via stoppage of Paulo Costa, following a crowning of a new light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, who dominated Dominick Reyes in co-main event. The complete fight results can be found here, while the highlight clip is available up top.