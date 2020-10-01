Search
McGregor vs Poirier 2: ‘The Notorious’ shares poster for charity exhibition, UFC offers real fight, Dana White

Parviz Iskenderov
Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier
Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier in their first fight at UFC 178 | Pic: UFC Facebook

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier might indeed take place. It was originally proposed as a charity MMA exhibition. Now it might turn into a real fight inside the UFC Octagon.

McGregor recently offered Poirier to face off in an openweight MMA demo fight that would be held in Ireland on December 12. The proposed “Zero to do with the UFC” exhibition, as he wrote, would aim to raise money for charities, including The Good Fight Foundation backed by “The Diamond”.

Today McGregor shared a poster for the proposed event on Twitter. The caption reads “Martial art sparring match in aid of charity. Dublin, December 12th 2020. Free to air spar. McGregor vs Poirier. List of chosen charities available soon. All donations welcome.”

In his first tweets earlier this week, “The Notorious” wrote “MMA charity fight”. Either way you can see the image below.

McGregor hasn’t fought since January, when he TKO’d Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. His anticipated busy run in 2020 didn’t go as planned due to pandemic. He was also unable to book a fight in the UFC, which reportedly included him not willing to be a backup fighter for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson in May, which eventually fell off, and “The Eagle” was replaced by Justin Gaethje.

“The Notorious” retired in June.

Prior to calling Poirier for a demo fight, McGregor also announced a boxing matchup with Manny Pacquiao. The latter reportedly confirmed it would be happening in 2021.

UFC President Dana White has his own take on the situation. Recently talking to Barstool Sports he dismissed McGregor vs Pacquiao showdown, as well as said that the promotion had offered McGregor and Poirier a rematch.

“[Conor McGregor] called out Poirier for a fight with [him] in Dublin for charity. So we offered them both a fight,” Dana White said. “We offered Dustin and Conor a fight, so we’re waiting to hear back from both of them.”

Given the above, one can probably say that Conor McGregor is no longer retired. Although a potential boxing matchup with Manny Pacquiao might not come to live, former two-division UFC champion has been offered a real bout inside the Octagon, meaning he is being considered for competition as an “active” fighter.

