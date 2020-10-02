Search
UFC

UFC Fight Island 4 start time, USA, Australia, how to watch, Holm vs Aldana, card

Newswire
UFC Fight Island 4 Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana
UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs Aldana

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island. The fight card features eleven bouts.

Advertisements

In the main event former women’s bantamweight champion, currently ranked No.2 Holly Holm (13-5-0) takes on the division’s ranked No.6 Irene Aldana (12-5-0). The co-main event is heavyweight battle between Yorgan De Castro (6-1-0) and Carlos Felipe (8-1-0). In addition, former women’s featherweight champion, ranked No.1 bantamweight contender Germaine de Randamie (9-4-0) faces off ranked No.4 Julianna Pena (10-3-0).

The top of preliminary card features Carlos Condit (30-13) up against Court McGee (20-9) at welterweight. The full UFC Fight Island 4 card can be found below.

UFC Fight Island 4 start time in the United States

The fight fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana main card live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Plus. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, October 3 at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT. MMA action begins on the preliminary card, that is set for 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on ESPN Plus.

The complete UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs. Aldana schedule in the US, including pre- and post-show, can be found below.

Friday, October 2

Pre-show
ESPN+
12 pm ET / 9 am PT

UFC Live
ESPNEWS
7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Saturday, October 3

ESPN+
Preliminary Card
7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

Main Card
ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

Advertisements

Sunday, October 4 / Saturday, October 3

Post-show
ESPN+
1 am ET / 10 pm PT

UFC Fight Island 4 Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs. Aldana live on UFC Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is set for Sunday, October 4 at 12:30 pm AEST / 10:30 am AWST. The fight action begins with the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 9:30 am AEST / 7:30 am AWST.

UFC Fight Island 4 fight card

UFC Fight Island 4 card comprises a total of elevenbouts. The five-fight main card, follows the preliminary card featuring six bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.

Main Card

  • Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana
  • Yorgan De Castro vs. Carlos Felipe
  • Germaine De Randamie vs. Julianna Pena
  • Kyler Phillips vs. Cameron Else
  • Dequan Townsend vs. Dusko Todorovic

Preliminary Card

  • Carlos Condit vs. Court McGee
  • Charles Jourdain vs. Josh Culibao
  • Jordan Williams vs. Nassourdine Imavov
  • Loma Lookboonmee vs. Jinh Yu Frey
  • Casey Kenney vs. Alatengheili
  • Luigi Vendramini vs. Jessin Ayari
Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Rob Whittaker, Tai Tuivasa, plus more Australian MMA fighters on UFC Fight Island

UFC 0
Following a victorious performance of Melbourne welterweight Jake Matthews, who defeated Diego Sanchez last weekend at UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa, five fighters from...
Read more

McGregor vs Poirier 2: ‘The Notorious’ shares poster for charity exhibition, UFC offers real fight, Dana White

UFC 0
The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier might indeed take place. It was originally proposed as a charity MMA exhibition. Now it might...
Read more

Highlight: UFC 253 slow motion video

UFC 0
For those who might have missed UFC 253 live from Fight Island this past weekend, the promotion released a slow motion fight...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Rob Whittaker, Tai Tuivasa, plus more Australian MMA fighters on UFC Fight Island

0
Following a victorious performance of Melbourne welterweight Jake Matthews, who defeated Diego Sanchez last weekend at UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa, five fighters from...
Read more
UFC

McGregor vs Poirier 2: ‘The Notorious’ shares poster for charity exhibition, UFC offers real fight, Dana White

0
The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier might indeed take place. It was originally proposed as a charity MMA exhibition. Now it might...
Read more
UFC

Watch UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje first event trailer (video)

0
Reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim 155-pound titleholder Justin Gaethje square off in the championship unification in the main event of...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Rob Whittaker, Tai Tuivasa, plus more Australian MMA fighters on UFC Fight Island

0
Following a victorious performance of Melbourne welterweight Jake Matthews, who defeated Diego Sanchez last weekend at UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa, five fighters from...
Read more
MMA

BRAVE CF 43 results: Welterweight champ Al-Silawi wins middleweight bout, Mokaev puts on a show

0
After three weeks and three intense fight nights, BRAVE Combat Federation's Kombat Kingdom series in Bahrain is finally over and the final chapter of...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 4 start time, USA, Australia, how to watch, Holm vs Aldana, card

0
UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka "Fight Island. The fight card...
Read more
UFC

McGregor vs Poirier 2: ‘The Notorious’ shares poster for charity exhibition, UFC offers real fight, Dana White

0
The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier might indeed take place. It was originally proposed as a charity MMA exhibition. Now it might...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 247 results, Kate Jackson vs Denise Kielholtz new main event

0
Bellator 247 takes place at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on October 1. The main event features Kate Jackson (11-4-1) up against Denise Kielholtz...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 247: Daley vs. Anderson

October 1, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana

October 3, 2020

MMA

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda

October 3, 2020

Boxing

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa

October 9, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa full fight video highlights

0
Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa squared off in the main event of UFC 253 on Sunday, September 27. The contest featured the defending middleweight...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097