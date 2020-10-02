UFC Fight Island 4 start time, USA, Australia, how to watch, Holm vs Aldana, card

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island. The fight card features eleven bouts.
In the main event former women’s bantamweight champion, currently ranked No.2 Holly Holm (13-5-0) takes on the division’s ranked No.6 Irene Aldana (12-5-0). The co-main event is heavyweight battle between Yorgan De Castro (6-1-0) and Carlos Felipe (8-1-0). In addition, former women’s featherweight champion, ranked No.1 bantamweight contender Germaine de Randamie (9-4-0) faces off ranked No.4 Julianna Pena (10-3-0).
The top of preliminary card features Carlos Condit (30-13) up against Court McGee (20-9) at welterweight. The full UFC Fight Island 4 card can be found below.
UFC Fight Island 4 start time in the United States
The fight fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana main card live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Plus. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, October 3 at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT. MMA action begins on the preliminary card, that is set for 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on ESPN Plus.
The complete UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs. Aldana schedule in the US, including pre- and post-show, can be found below.
Friday, October 2
Pre-show
ESPN+
12 pm ET / 9 am PT
UFC Live
ESPNEWS
7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Saturday, October 3
ESPN+
Preliminary Card
7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT
Main Card
ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT
Sunday, October 4 / Saturday, October 3
Post-show
ESPN+
1 am ET / 10 pm PT
UFC Fight Island 4 Australia time
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs. Aldana live on UFC Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is set for Sunday, October 4 at 12:30 pm AEST / 10:30 am AWST. The fight action begins with the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 9:30 am AEST / 7:30 am AWST.
UFC Fight Island 4 fight card
UFC Fight Island 4 card comprises a total of elevenbouts. The five-fight main card, follows the preliminary card featuring six bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.
Main Card
- Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana
- Yorgan De Castro vs. Carlos Felipe
- Germaine De Randamie vs. Julianna Pena
- Kyler Phillips vs. Cameron Else
- Dequan Townsend vs. Dusko Todorovic
Preliminary Card
- Carlos Condit vs. Court McGee
- Charles Jourdain vs. Josh Culibao
- Jordan Williams vs. Nassourdine Imavov
- Loma Lookboonmee vs. Jinh Yu Frey
- Casey Kenney vs. Alatengheili
- Luigi Vendramini vs. Jessin Ayari