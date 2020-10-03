Usman Nurmagomedov, cousin of UFC lightweight king Khabib, signs with Bellator MMA

Bellator MMA is proud to announce that undefeated, highly touted prospect Usman Nurmagomedov (11-0) has signed an exclusive multi-year, multi-fight contract with the ViacomCBS-owned promotion.

Unbeaten to start his mixed martial arts career, a run that has taken place in regional promotions around the globe, the younger cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov has been lauded by those close to both fighters as an elite talent that is capable of eclipsing the current world champion. Training under the tutelage of Javier Mendez at American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, Calif. as well as Khabib’s late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov in Dagestan, Russia, Usman has utilized his stellar wrestling and Muay Thai credentials to breeze through his first 11 professional contests, with finishes in all but one outing.

“With today’s signing of Usman Nurmagomedov, we are making it clear that Bellator is home to the best fighters on the planet and an organization where the sport’s future stars are coming to compete,” Bellator President Scott Coker said. “I am thrilled to have Usman join the promotion and he will be placed in an immediate position to showcase his skills and contend at 155-pounds. We hope to have him in action inside the Bellator cage by December or January.”

Nurmagomedov will compete in Bellator MMA’s lightweight division, a weight class currently championed by double champ Patricio “Pitbull” and includes other top athletes, including brother Patricky “Pitbull,” Sidney Outlaw, Brent Primus, Benson Henderson, Goiti Yamauchi and Chris Gonzalez, amongst others.