Boxing

Filipino boxing legend Donnie Nietes joins MTK Global and D4G Promotions

Newswire
Donnie Nietes
Donnie Nietes | Pic: MTK Global

MTK Global and D4G Promotions are delighted to announce the signing of four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes

Filipino legend Donnie Nietes (42-1-5, 23 KOs) has had an illustrious career, having won world titles at super-flyweight, flyweight, light-flyweight and minimumweight, making him one of the most decorated boxers of the last decade.

He becomes the latest Philippines star to work alongside MTK Global and D4G Promotions following the signing of Albert Pagara last month, and Nietes is excited to soon make his long-awaited return to the ring.

He said: “I am very happy with this new step in my career. It means so much to me. Being a part of this team is brilliant and I am very grateful.

“I’m happy with what I’ve achieved so far. The journey has been wonderful and I will forever cherish how I worked hard in building my successful career. I’m not done yet and I am now hoping to get a fight with Estrada, Rungvisai and Chocolatito.

“I want to be back as soon as possible. Whether it be December or January. I am currently preparing already and I am pleased to be going back in the ring after two years. I will bring pride to MTK Global, D4G Promotions and my country Philippines.”

MTK Global Chief Strategy Officer Paul Gibson added: “We’re delighted to again be teaming up with our friends at D4G Promotions to work alongside boxing legend Donnie Nietes.

“He’s already had tremendous success in his career having won world titles in four-weight classes, and we’re confident of securing some huge fights for him in the always-entertaining super-flyweight division.”

Ahmed A. Seddiqi of D4G Promotions said: “It’s an honour to announce the signing of Donnie Nietes, and both us and MTK Global are extremely excited to be working with such a huge talent.

“There are some massive fights out there for him, and we are looking forward to seeing him showcase his skills when he makes his long-awaited return in the near future.”

News on when Nietes will have his first fight as an MTK Global and D4G Promotions fighter will be announced in due course.

BoxingLatest NewsPress Release

