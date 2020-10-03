Mark Magsayo vs Rigoberto Hermosillo weigh-in results

Featherweights Mark Magsayo and Rigoberto Hermosillo square off in a ten-round bout on the top of PBC boxing fight card on Saturday, October 3. The event airs live on FS1 and FOX Deportes from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA, starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Advertisements

The broadcast also includes Paul Kroll and Luke Santamaria in a ten-round battle at welterweight. In addition on the night, Chavez and Barrientes faceoff Ivan Varela and Fernando Ibarra in the six-round featherweight matchups, respectively.

A day before the fight show the fighters step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts.

Get Magsayo vs. Hermosillo weigh-in results and full fight card below.

Magsayo vs. Hermosillo weigh-in results

Mark Magsayo (127) vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo (126.6) – 10 rounds, featherweight

Paul Kroll (147) vs. Luke Santamaria (146.4) – 10 rounds, welterweight

Chavez Barrientes (123.6) vs. Ivan Varela (123.8) – 6 rounds, featherweight

Angel Barrientes (120.8) vs. Fernando Ibarra (121.2) – 6 rounds, featherweight