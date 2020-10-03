Search
Boxing

Mark Magsayo vs Rigoberto Hermosillo weigh-in results

Newswire
Mark Magsayo vs Rigoberto Hermosillo weigh-in
Mark Magsayo and Rigoberto Hermosillo at the weigh-ins | Pic: Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Featherweights Mark Magsayo and Rigoberto Hermosillo square off in a ten-round bout on the top of PBC boxing fight card on Saturday, October 3. The event airs live on FS1 and FOX Deportes from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA, starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Advertisements

The broadcast also includes Paul Kroll and Luke Santamaria in a ten-round battle at welterweight. In addition on the night, Chavez and Barrientes faceoff Ivan Varela and Fernando Ibarra in the six-round featherweight matchups, respectively.

A day before the fight show the fighters step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts.

Get Magsayo vs. Hermosillo weigh-in results and full fight card below.

Magsayo vs. Hermosillo weigh-in results

Mark Magsayo (127) vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo (126.6) – 10 rounds, featherweight

Paul Kroll (147) vs. Luke Santamaria (146.4) – 10 rounds, welterweight

Chavez Barrientes (123.6) vs. Ivan Varela (123.8) – 6 rounds, featherweight

Angel Barrientes (120.8) vs. Fernando Ibarra (121.2) – 6 rounds, featherweight

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz set for October 31 live on Showtime PPV

Boxing 0
Three-time world champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis and four-division world champion Leo "El Terremoto" Santa Cruz will square off in a Halloween thriller for the...
Read more

Angel and Chavez Barrientes share training camp insights ahead of PBC Fight Night, Oct 3

Boxing 0
Unbeaten twin prospects Angel and Chavez Barrientes shared insights into their training camp before they make their televised debuts this Saturday, October 3 in...
Read more

Twins Jermell and Jermall Charlo victorious in historic Showtime PPV doubleheader

Boxing 0
Houston's Charlo Twins made successful pay-per-view debuts on Saturday in a historic night of boxing as Jermell Charlo unified the WBC, WBA, and IBF...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Rob Whittaker, Tai Tuivasa, plus more Australian MMA fighters on UFC Fight Island

0
Following a victorious performance of Melbourne welterweight Jake Matthews, who defeated Diego Sanchez last weekend at UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa, five fighters from...
Read more
UFC

McGregor vs Poirier 2: ‘The Notorious’ shares poster for charity exhibition, UFC offers real fight, Dana White

0
The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier might indeed take place. It was originally proposed as a charity MMA exhibition. Now it might...
Read more
UFC

Watch UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje first event trailer (video)

0
Reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim 155-pound titleholder Justin Gaethje square off in the championship unification in the main event of...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs Aldana weigh-in results (video)

0
UFC Fight Island 4 features eleven bouts on Sunday, October 4. In the main event former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm faces off Irene...
Read more
Boxing

Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz set for October 31 live on Showtime PPV

0
Three-time world champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis and four-division world champion Leo "El Terremoto" Santa Cruz will square off in a Halloween thriller for the...
Read more
Boxing

Mark Magsayo vs Rigoberto Hermosillo weigh-in results

0
Featherweights Mark Magsayo and Rigoberto Hermosillo square off in a ten-round bout on the top of PBC boxing fight card on Saturday, October 3....
Read more
MMA

Usman Nurmagomedov, cousin of UFC lightweight king Khabib, signs with Bellator MMA

0
Bellator MMA is proud to announce that undefeated, highly touted prospect Usman Nurmagomedov (11-0) has signed an exclusive multi-year, multi-fight contract with the ViacomCBS-owned...
Read more
Boxing

Filipino boxing legend Donnie Nietes joins MTK Global and D4G Promotions

0
Filipino legend Donnie Nietes (42-1-5, 23 KOs) has had an illustrious career, having won world titles at super-flyweight, flyweight, light-flyweight and minimumweight, making him...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 247: Daley vs. Anderson

October 1, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana

October 3, 2020

MMA

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda

October 3, 2020

Boxing

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa

October 9, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa full fight video highlights

0
Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa squared off in the main event of UFC 253 on Sunday, September 27. The contest featured the defending middleweight...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097