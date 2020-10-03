UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs Aldana weigh-in results (video)

UFC Fight Island 4 features eleven bouts on Sunday, October 4. In the main event former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm faces off Irene Aldana (start time here).

The co-main event is a heavyweight matchup between Yorgan De Castro and Carlos Felipe. The complete lineup can be found below.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. Get UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana weigh-in results and full card below.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana weigh-in results

Main Card

Holly Holm (136) vs. Irene Aldana (136)

Yorgan De Castro (261) vs. Carlos Felipe (263)

Germaine de Randamie (136) vs. Julianna Pena (135.5)

Kyler Phillips (136) vs. Cameron Else (136)

Dequan Townsend (186) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)

Preliminary Card

Carlos Condit (171) vs. Court McGee (170.5)

Charles Jourdain (145) vs. Joshua Culibao (145.5)

Jordan Williams (182) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185.5)

Loma Lookboonmee (116) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (116)

Casey Kenney (136) vs. Alateng Heili (136)

Luigi Vendramini (156) vs. Jessin Ayari (156)