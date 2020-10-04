Search
MMA

Bellator EuroSeries 9 results, Gallagher vs Ellenor

Newswire
Bellator Euro Series 9 James Gallagher vs Cal Ellenor
James Gallagher and Cal Ellenor at weigh-ins | Pic: Bellator MMA

Bellator EuroSeries 9 features a series of MMA bouts at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on October 3. In the main event James Gallagher (10-1) takes on Cal Ellenor (8-2) at bantamweight.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Charlie Ward (8-4) faces off Andy Manzolo (22-7) at middleweight. Also on the main card Kiefer Crosbie (8-1) meets Charlie Leary (16-11-1) at 160-pound catchweight.

Get Bellator Milan: Milan: Gallagher vs. Ellenor results below.

Bellator Milan: Gallagher vs Ellenor results

Main Card

James Gallagher def. Cal Ellenor by submission (rear-naked choke. R1 at 4:31)

Charlie Ward def. Andy Manzolo by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Charlie Leary def. Kiefer Crosbie by TKO (doctor stoppage, R1 at 5:00)

Preliminary Card

Sinead Kavanagh def. Katharina Lehner by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Aymard Guih def. Chris Bungard by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Acoidan Duque def. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Gokhan Saricam def. Joffie Houlton by TKO (strikes, R1 at 2:52)

Andrew Fisher def. Ashleigh Grimshaw by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kane Mousah def. Alessandro Botti by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Asael Adjoudj def. Nathan Jessimer by TKO (punches, R2 at 2:58)

Marek Jakimowicz def. Curtis Dodge by TKO (strikes, R1 at 4:45)

Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAResults

Add a comment

Related

Usman Nurmagomedov, cousin of UFC lightweight king Khabib, signs with Bellator MMA

MMA 0
Bellator MMA is proud to announce that undefeated, highly touted prospect Usman Nurmagomedov (11-0) has signed an exclusive multi-year, multi-fight contract with the ViacomCBS-owned...
Read more

Bellator 247 results, Kate Jackson vs Denise Kielholtz new main event

MMA 0
Bellator 247 takes place at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on October 1. The main event features Kate Jackson (11-4-1) up against Denise Kielholtz...
Read more

Bellator 247 weigh-in results, Paul Daley, Derek Anderson no show (video)

MMA 0
Bellator 247 features a series of bouts at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on October 1. MMA event marks the promotion's debut on CBS...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana full fight video highlights

0
Holly Holm and Irene Aldana squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Island 4 held at Flash Forum on Yas Island in...
Read more
Boxing

Jose Zepeda knocks out Ivan Baranchyk in blockbuster – fight video highlights

0
Jose Zepeda and Ivan Baranchyk squared off on Saturday, October 3 inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV. The...
Read more
Boxing

Mark Magsayo vs Rigoberto Hermosillo full fight video highlights

0
Filipino Mark Magsayo and Rigoberto Hermosillo of Mexico squared off in a ten-round featherweight matchup on Saturday, October 3 at Microsoft Theater in Los...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana full fight video highlights

0
Holly Holm and Irene Aldana squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Island 4 held at Flash Forum on Yas Island in...
Read more
Boxing

Jose Zepeda knocks out Ivan Baranchyk in blockbuster – fight video highlights

0
Jose Zepeda and Ivan Baranchyk squared off on Saturday, October 3 inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV. The...
Read more
Boxing

Mark Magsayo vs Rigoberto Hermosillo full fight video highlights

0
Filipino Mark Magsayo and Rigoberto Hermosillo of Mexico squared off in a ten-round featherweight matchup on Saturday, October 3 at Microsoft Theater in Los...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 4 post-fight press conference video live stream

0
The UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka...
Read more
UFC

The Italian Stallion: Luigi Vendramini dominates Jessin Ayari at UFC Fight Island 4 (video)

0
Luigi Vendramini and Jessin Ayari squared off on October 4, kicking off UFC Fight Island 4 taking place at Flash Forum on Yas Island...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 247: Daley vs. Anderson

October 1, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana

October 3, 2020

MMA

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda

October 3, 2020

Boxing

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa

October 9, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

GLORY 76 full fight card set, Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi PPV cost announced

0
GLORY 76 is the first show, that kickboxing promotion presents amid pandemic. The event takes place behind closed doors at an undisclosed studio location...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097