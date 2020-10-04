Bellator EuroSeries 9 results, Gallagher vs Ellenor

Bellator EuroSeries 9 features a series of MMA bouts at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on October 3. In the main event James Gallagher (10-1) takes on Cal Ellenor (8-2) at bantamweight.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Charlie Ward (8-4) faces off Andy Manzolo (22-7) at middleweight. Also on the main card Kiefer Crosbie (8-1) meets Charlie Leary (16-11-1) at 160-pound catchweight.

Get Bellator Milan: Milan: Gallagher vs. Ellenor results below.

Bellator Milan: Gallagher vs Ellenor results

Main Card

James Gallagher def. Cal Ellenor by submission (rear-naked choke. R1 at 4:31)

Charlie Ward def. Andy Manzolo by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Charlie Leary def. Kiefer Crosbie by TKO (doctor stoppage, R1 at 5:00)

Preliminary Card

Sinead Kavanagh def. Katharina Lehner by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Aymard Guih def. Chris Bungard by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Acoidan Duque def. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Gokhan Saricam def. Joffie Houlton by TKO (strikes, R1 at 2:52)

Andrew Fisher def. Ashleigh Grimshaw by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kane Mousah def. Alessandro Botti by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Asael Adjoudj def. Nathan Jessimer by TKO (punches, R2 at 2:58)

Marek Jakimowicz def. Curtis Dodge by TKO (strikes, R1 at 4:45)