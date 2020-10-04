Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana full fight video highlights

Holly Holm and Irene Aldana squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Island 4 held at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Sunday, October 4. Women’s MMA bout featured ranked No.2 up against ranked No.6 bantamweight contenders in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The pair went a full distance. On the way to a unanimous decision “The Preacher’s Daughter” put on a clinic, dominating her opponent throughout the fight. In the end all three judges scored the contest 50-44.

You can watch the Holm vs Aldana full fight video highlights below from the result to the handshake.

? @HollyHolm with the late round blitz to cap off another stellar performance.#UFCFightIsland4 pic.twitter.com/OspQQDn5O7 — UFC (@ufc) October 4, 2020

Se lleva la mejor parte la ex-campeona Holly Holm, vanos al quinto round #UFCFightIsland4 pic.twitter.com/LQR8Kfpdu4 — ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) October 4, 2020

With the win Holly Holm, former women’s bantamweight champion and featherweight title contender, updated her record to 14-5. She also scored the second win in a tow.

Irene Aldana, former Invicta FC bantamweight title challenger, dropped to 12-6. The defeat snapped her two-win streak.

The full UFC Fight Island 4 results can be found here. The post-fight press conference live stream is available here.

Those who might have missed the event live, check our blog here.