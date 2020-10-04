Jose Zepeda knocks out Ivan Baranchyk in blockbuster – fight video highlights

Jose Zepeda and Ivan Baranchyk squared off on Saturday, October 3 inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV. The contest featured former two-time world title challenger up against former IBF junior welterweight champion. The pair battled it out in the main event of Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN Plus.

Advertisements

The scheduled for ten rounds contenders bout didn’t go the distance. The bout saw as many as eight knockdowns all way to its final shot in Round 5.

Zepeda earned the WBC No.1 contender spot at 2:50 into the fifth round, when he ultimately dropped Baranchyk to the canvas. The knockout itself, is hands down, one of the favorites for best KO of 2020.

Check out Zepeda vs. Baranchyk fight video highlights below.

(+1) This is wild, guys. Get on this stream … now. Watch on ESPN+ ?? https://t.co/QtzhKPJ0z6 https://t.co/Xd9HV7MAR9 pic.twitter.com/SmEQ4ABBaP — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 4, 2020

?WELCOME TO KNOCKDOWN CITY?#ZepedaBaranchyk LIVE now on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/haOuSDFmmm — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 4, 2020

No. 1 status on the line … MAIN EVENT TIME ?#ZepedaBaranchyk | LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/wy3qcws8iM — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 4, 2020

With the win Jose Zepeda updated his record to 33-2, 2 NC, 26 KOs.

Ivan Baranchyk dropped to 20-2, 13 KOs.

The full fight results from Zepeda vs. Baranchyk card can be found here.