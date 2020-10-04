Search
Boxing

Jose Zepeda vs Ivan Baranchyk results

Jose Zepeda vs Ivan Baranchyk
Jose Zepeda and Ivan Baranchyk at the weigh-ins | Pic: via Top Rank Boxing Twitter

Former IBF junior welterweight champion Ivan Baranchyk (20-1, 13 KOs) and former two-time world title challenger Jose Zepeda (32-2, 2 NC, 25 KOs) square off in the contenders bout on October 3 inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center. The matchup headlines Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN+, starting at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT (Check out schedule for October).

The co-feature is a lightweight battle between Gabriel Flores Jr (18-0, 6 KO) and Ryan Kielczewski (30-4, 11 KO). Also on the card Guido Vianello (7-0, 7 KO) and Kingsley Ibeh (5-1, 4 KO) meet at heavyweight.

Get Zepeda vs Baranchyk results below.

Zepeda vs Baranchyk results

Jose Zepeda def. Ivan Baranchyk by KO (R5 at 2:50) | Watch highlights

Gabriel Flores Jr def. Ryan Kielczewski by unanimous decision (98-92, 99-91, 100-90)

Guido Vianello vs. Kingsley Ibeh – ends in majority draw (55-59, 57-57, 57-57)

Duke Ragan def. John Moraga by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Frevian Gonzalez def. Carlos Marrero III by majority decision (38-38, 40-36, 40-36)

Mitchell Sipe def. Jimmy Barnes by TKO (R1 at 0:43)

Haven Brady Jr def. Gorwar Karyah by TKO (R4 at 2:27)

JJ Mariano def. Matthew Reed by TKO R1 at 1:27)

Kickboxing

GLORY 76 full fight card set, Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi PPV cost announced

0
GLORY 76 is the first show, that kickboxing promotion presents amid pandemic. The event takes place behind closed doors at an undisclosed studio location...

