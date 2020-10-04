Mark Magsayo vs Rigoberto Hermosillo full fight video highlights

Filipino Mark Magsayo and Rigoberto Hermosillo of Mexico squared off in a ten-round featherweight matchup on Saturday, October 3 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pair battled it out in the main event PBC boxing fight card live on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

The scheduled for ten rounds contest went a full distance. There was quite a bit of punishment to both competitors. In the end Magsayo was announced as the winner by split decision.

You can watch Magsayo vs. Hermosillo full fight video highlights below.

STILL UNDEFEATED! ?@markmagsayo_MMM (21-0) gets the split-decision win against Rigoberto Hermosillo pic.twitter.com/cRULCnvEYU — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) October 4, 2020

.@markmagsayo_MMM had a barrage of combinations in the 9th round ? pic.twitter.com/trO1A1sZiQ — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) October 4, 2020

Both fighters are dealing out punishment in this main event! ? pic.twitter.com/6CwNq9CouC — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) October 4, 2020

.@markmagsayo_MMM tags Rigoberto Hermosillo with a big straight right in Round 1 ? pic.twitter.com/1txdi9arGg — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) October 4, 2020

In addition to the win Mark Magsayo remains undefeated. He update his record to 21-0, 14 KOs.

Rigoberto Hermosillo suffers the third defeat in a row. He drops to 11-3-1, 8 KOs.

In the co-feature televised bout Paul Kroll defeated Luke Santamaria after ten rounds at welterweight.

The full fight results from PBC Fight Night: Magsayo vs. Hermosillo can be found here.