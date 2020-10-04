Search
Boxing

Mark Magsayo vs Rigoberto Hermosillo results

Newswire
Mark Magsayo vs Rigoberto Hermosillo
Mark Magsayo and Rigoberto Hermosillo faceoff at the weigh-ins | Pic: Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Mark Magsayo and Rigoberto Hermosillo meet in a ten-round featherweight matchup on October 3. The contest headlines PBC Fight Night card taking place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

Advertisements

Boxing fans can watch Mark Magsayo vs Rigoberto Hermosillo live on FS1 and FOX Deportes. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The telecast co-feature is a ten-round welterweight bout between Paul Kroll and Luke Santamaria. The full four-fight lineup can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

Get Magsayo vs Hermosillo results below.

Magsayo vs Hermosillo results

Mark Magsayo def. Rigoberto Hermosillo by split decision | Watch highlights

Paul Kroll def. Luke Santamaria by unanimous decision

Chavez Barrientes def. Ivan Varela by unanimous decision

Angel Barrientes def. Fernando Ibarra by unanimous decision

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Mark Magsayo vs Rigoberto Hermosillo full fight video highlights

Boxing 0
Filipino Mark Magsayo and Rigoberto Hermosillo of Mexico squared off in a ten-round featherweight matchup on Saturday, October 3 at Microsoft Theater in Los...
Read more

Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz set for October 31 live on Showtime PPV

Boxing 0
Three-time world champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis and four-division world champion Leo "El Terremoto" Santa Cruz will square off in a Halloween thriller for the...
Read more

Mark Magsayo vs Rigoberto Hermosillo weigh-in results

Boxing 0
Featherweights Mark Magsayo and Rigoberto Hermosillo square off in a ten-round bout on the top of PBC boxing fight card on Saturday, October 3....
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana full fight video highlights

0
Holly Holm and Irene Aldana squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Island 4 held at Flash Forum on Yas Island in...
Read more
Boxing

Jose Zepeda knocks out Ivan Baranchyk in blockbuster – fight video highlights

0
Jose Zepeda and Ivan Baranchyk squared off on Saturday, October 3 inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV. The...
Read more
Boxing

Mark Magsayo vs Rigoberto Hermosillo full fight video highlights

0
Filipino Mark Magsayo and Rigoberto Hermosillo of Mexico squared off in a ten-round featherweight matchup on Saturday, October 3 at Microsoft Theater in Los...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana full fight video highlights

0
Holly Holm and Irene Aldana squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Island 4 held at Flash Forum on Yas Island in...
Read more
Boxing

Jose Zepeda knocks out Ivan Baranchyk in blockbuster – fight video highlights

0
Jose Zepeda and Ivan Baranchyk squared off on Saturday, October 3 inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV. The...
Read more
Boxing

Mark Magsayo vs Rigoberto Hermosillo full fight video highlights

0
Filipino Mark Magsayo and Rigoberto Hermosillo of Mexico squared off in a ten-round featherweight matchup on Saturday, October 3 at Microsoft Theater in Los...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 4 post-fight press conference video live stream

0
The UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka...
Read more
UFC

The Italian Stallion: Luigi Vendramini dominates Jessin Ayari at UFC Fight Island 4 (video)

0
Luigi Vendramini and Jessin Ayari squared off on October 4, kicking off UFC Fight Island 4 taking place at Flash Forum on Yas Island...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 247: Daley vs. Anderson

October 1, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana

October 3, 2020

MMA

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda

October 3, 2020

Boxing

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa

October 9, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

GLORY 76 full fight card set, Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi PPV cost announced

0
GLORY 76 is the first show, that kickboxing promotion presents amid pandemic. The event takes place behind closed doors at an undisclosed studio location...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097