Mark Magsayo vs Rigoberto Hermosillo results

Mark Magsayo and Rigoberto Hermosillo meet in a ten-round featherweight matchup on October 3. The contest headlines PBC Fight Night card taking place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

Boxing fans can watch Mark Magsayo vs Rigoberto Hermosillo live on FS1 and FOX Deportes. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The telecast co-feature is a ten-round welterweight bout between Paul Kroll and Luke Santamaria. The full four-fight lineup can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

Get Magsayo vs Hermosillo results below.

Magsayo vs Hermosillo results

Mark Magsayo def. Rigoberto Hermosillo by split decision | Watch highlights

Paul Kroll def. Luke Santamaria by unanimous decision

Chavez Barrientes def. Ivan Varela by unanimous decision

Angel Barrientes def. Fernando Ibarra by unanimous decision