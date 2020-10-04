UFC Fight Island 4 live blog, results, updates, photos and videos – Holm vs Aldana

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island” on Sunday, October 4. The main event is the women’s MMA bout between former bantamweight champion Holly Holm and Irene Aldana. The co-main event is a heavyweight matchup between Yorgan De Castro and Carlos Felipe. The full UFC Fight Island 4 card can be found below.

UFC Fight Island 4 start time in Australia is scheduled for 10:30 am AEDT / 9:30 am AEST / 7:30 am AWST, when MMA actions begins on the preliminary card. The main card follows at 1:30 pm AEDT / 12:30 pm AEST / 10:30 am AWST.

While the quick UFC Fight Island 4 results can be found here, stay tuned with out live blog below, featuring updates, highlights, videos, photos and more. All times in AEDT.

Live – UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs Aldana

16:32 – Moving on to UFC Fight Island 4 post-fight press conference. The live stream video is available here.

16:22 – The fight goes a full distance. “The Preacher’s Daughter” earns a unanimous decision. All three judges had it 50-45.

Check out full fight highlights here.

16:10 – Round 4 is Brutal.

16:08 – We have two more rounds to go.

With 3?? rounds in the books, how does your scorecard look? ?? #UFCFightIsland4 pic.twitter.com/8LKuEUpblz — UFC (@ufc) October 4, 2020

16:05 – Here is a couple of photos from Holm vs Aldana matchup.

16:01 – Holm shows dominance in Round 2.

15:49 – Time for main event. Holly Holm and Irene Aldana square off at women’s bantamweight.

It's about that time ??#UFCFightIsland4 main event up next on ESPN pic.twitter.com/8wRznDp0WC — UFC (@ufc) October 4, 2020

15:47 – Carlos Felipe comes out victorious by unanimous decision against Yorgan De Castro.

Two judges had it 30-27, while one judge scored it 29-28.

15:27 – Heavy-hitter put in some work: De Castro vs Felipe battle it out in co-main event.

These big fellas have some cardio. #UFCFightIsland4 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) October 4, 2020

Love it when a big heavyweight invests in bodywork. That Felipe left hook to the body is fun. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 4, 2020

15:23 – Here is a former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm and her opponent Irene Aldana.

Holm raised to fame by knocking out Ronda Rousey with head kick back in 2015 in Melbourne.

Enter the #UFCFightIsland4 main event ? ? Tune in live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/D07jzDt27K — UFC (@ufc) October 4, 2020

15:22 – The co-main event is a clash of heavyweights, featuring Yorgan De Castro up against Carlos Felipe.

14:55 – Germaine de Randamie submits Julianna Pena in the third via guillotine choke. See below.

Showing she's not just a striker, @IronLadyMMA choked Julianna Pena to sleep ? #UFCFightIsland4 pic.twitter.com/0QVHZ2vdZx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 4, 2020

14:31 – Meanwhile, UFC Fight Island 4 post-fight press conference has been scheduled and you can watch it here. In addition, here is the fight highlights from Mark Magsayo vs Rigoberto Hermosillo macthup, for those who follows The Sweet Science.

14:28 – The next fight features former UFC women’s featherweight champion and former bantamweight title challenger Germaine de Randamie taking on Julianna Pena.

14:19 – Another second-round finish. Kyler Phillips dominates Cameron Else with elbows and punches. See finish below.

14:05 – Moving on with Kyler Phillip vs Cameron Else. The pair meets at bantamweight.

The other fight I told you about is coming up. Phillips vs Else is LIVE and FREE on @espn AND E+ #UFCFightIsland4 #InAbuDhabi @visitabudhabi pic.twitter.com/3Sdik3Aacy — danawhite (@danawhite) October 4, 2020

14:02 – Meanwhile, check out the stoppage from the very first fight here, where Luigi Vendramin dominates Jessin Ayari with head kick and punches.

13:55 – Dequan Townsend vs. Dusko Todorovic ends prior to the final horn. The latter takes the win via second-rounbd TKO, dominating his opponent with punches – Ground and Pound. See below.

13:30 – Undercard is in the books. The first fight on the main card features Dequan Townsend up against Dusko Todorovic at middleweight.

13:25 – The preliminary card feature bout goes the distance. Carlos Condit defeats Court McGee by unanimous decision. All three judges scored it 30-27.

AT. THE. HORN. ?@CarlosCondit dropped Court McGee at the end of the first round at #UFCFightIsland4 pic.twitter.com/XR0UG1w11q — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 4, 2020

Court McGee's nose is in rough shape after Carlos Condit landed clean to end Round 1 ? #UFCFightIsland4 pic.twitter.com/SK4PwQOTOh — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 4, 2020

13:11 – The top of preliminary card features Carlos Condit up against Court McGee. The pair meets at welterweight.

13:06 – As well as three previous bouts Charles Jourdain vs Joshua Culibao also goes the distance. However the judges decision split and the fight ends in a draw: 30-27, 28-29, 28-28.

Check out the official scorecard below.

12:54 – The Australian in action: Culibao knocks Jordain down with right hand. The latter tries to get up, but gets in a choke. See below.

12:35 – In the next bout Australian Joshua Culibao takes on Canadian Charles Jourdain in a three-rounder at featherweight. Culibao is one of five fighters representing “Green and Gold” on UFC Fight Island in October (more on this here).

12:33 – Jordan Williams vs Nassourdine Imavov goes a full three-round distance. In the end the latter takes a unanimous decision: 29-27, 29-27, 29-28

12:30 – Here is a sneak peak into Williams vs Imavov. Watch below.

B E A U T I F U L left hand from Williams! #UFCFightIsland4 pic.twitter.com/wtvetmIjeU — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) October 4, 2020

12:08 – Middleweights up next. Jordan Williams faces off Nassourdine Imavov.

Up next is one of the fights I told you about. Williams vs Imavov is NEXT LIVE on @espn+ #UFCFightIsland4 #InAbuDhabi @visitabudhabi pic.twitter.com/J0lr7mkpkM — danawhite (@danawhite) October 4, 2020

12:01 – After three rounds of women’s MMA action Lookboonmee defeated Yu Frey by unanimous decision: 30-27, 30-27, 29-28.

11:50 – Loma Lookboonmee in action. See below.

11:33 – Women’s MMA encounter continues the action. Loma Lookboonmee meets Jinh Yu Frey at strawweight.

11:28 – Casey Kenney and Heili Alateng go a full three-round distance. In the end Kenney takes a unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the fight 30-25, 30-26, 30-27.

With the win Kenney seems to be looking to step inside the Octagon once again next weekend. Check out the clip below.

Following a dominant win, @ckmma135 jumped the cage and went straight to matchmaker Mick Maynard to demand another fight next weekend ? #UFCFightIsland4 pic.twitter.com/kp6cJLR37J — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 4, 2020

11:05 – Up next is a bantamweight matchup between Casey Kenney and Heili Alateng.

10:52 – First fight and first first-round finish in just over a minute. Luigi Vendramin dominates Jessin Ayari, delivering a barrage of strikes, right kick to the head and finishes with a few hammer punches.

Check out the highlight below.

10:42 – Here we go. The first fight features Luigi Vendramini up against Jessin Ayari at lightweight.

10:20 – Check out the UFC Fight Island 4 card and order of the bouts below.

UFC Fight Island 4 results

Main Card

Holly Holm def. Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Carlos Felipe def. Yorgan De Castro by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Germaine de Randamie def. Julianna Pena by technical submission (guillotine choke, R3 at 3:25)

Kyler Phillips def. Cameron Else by TKO (punches and elbows, R2 at 0:44)

Dusko Todorovic def. Dequan Townsend by TKO (punches, R2 at 3:15)

Preliminary Card

Carlos Condit def. Court McGee by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Charles Jourdain vs. Joshua Culibao ends in split draw (30-27, 28-29, 28-28)

Nassourdine Imavov def. Jordan Williams by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)

Loma Lookboonmee def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Casey Kenney def. Alateng Heili by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)

Luigi Vendramin def. Jessin Ayari by TKO (head kick and punches, R1 at 1:12)