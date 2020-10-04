Search
UFC

The Italian Stallion: Luigi Vendramini dominates Jessin Ayari at UFC Fight Island 4 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Luigi Vendramini head kicks Jessin Ayari at UFC Fight Island 4
Luigi Vendramini delivers head kick in his bout against Jessin Ayari at UFC Fight Island 4 | Pic: ESPN MMA Twitter

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana

Luigi Vendramini and Jessin Ayari squared off on October 4, kicking off UFC Fight Island 4 taking place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The pair met in the scheduled for three rounds battle at lightweight.

It was all, however, over in just over a minute. “The Italian Stallion” went on swinging, delivering a barrage of strikes followed by right kick to the head. After dropping his opponent to the canvas, Vendramini finished the job with several hammer fists and that was it.

You can watch the video of finish below.

With the win Luigi Vendramini updated his record to 9-1 and made a victorious comeback after his previous bout two years back, when he was stopped by Elizeu Zaleski in his UFC debut. Jessin Ayari suffered the third defeat in a row and dropped to 16-6.

In the headliner of UFC Fight Island 4, former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on Irene Aldana. The complete fight results from the event can be found here.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana live blog is available here.

Latest News

