The Italian Stallion: Luigi Vendramini dominates Jessin Ayari at UFC Fight Island 4 (video)

Luigi Vendramini and Jessin Ayari squared off on October 4, kicking off UFC Fight Island 4 taking place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The pair met in the scheduled for three rounds battle at lightweight.

It was all, however, over in just over a minute. “The Italian Stallion” went on swinging, delivering a barrage of strikes followed by right kick to the head. After dropping his opponent to the canvas, Vendramini finished the job with several hammer fists and that was it.

With the win Luigi Vendramini updated his record to 9-1 and made a victorious comeback after his previous bout two years back, when he was stopped by Elizeu Zaleski in his UFC debut. Jessin Ayari suffered the third defeat in a row and dropped to 16-6.

In the headliner of UFC Fight Island 4, former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on Irene Aldana.

