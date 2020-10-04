Search
UFC Fight Island 4 results, Holm vs Aldana

UFC Fight Island 4 Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana
UFC Fight Island 4: Holly Holm and Irene Aldana faceoff | Pic: UFC YouTube

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana

UFC Fight Island 4 features eleven bouts on October 4 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In the main event former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm faces off Irene Aldana.

In the co-main event Yorgan De Castro and Carlos Felipe square off at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN. The main card start time is scheduled for 1:30 pm AEDT. The preliminary card is set for 10:30 am AEDT.

Get UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana results below.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana results

Main Card

Holly Holm def. Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Carlos Felipe def. Yorgan De Castro by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Germaine de Randamie def. Julianna Pena by technical submission (guillotine choke, R3 at 3:25)

Kyler Phillips def. Cameron Else by TKO (punches and elbows, R2 at 0:44)

Dusko Todorovic def. Dequan Townsend by TKO (punches, R2 at 3:15)

Preliminary Card

Carlos Condit def. Court McGee by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Charles Jourdain vs. Joshua Culibao ends in split draw (30-27, 28-29, 28-28)

Nassourdine Imavov def. Jordan Williams by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)

Loma Lookboonmee def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Casey Kenney def. Alateng Heili by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)

Luigi Vendramin def. Jessin Ayari by TKO (head kick and punches, R1 at 1:12) | Watch stoppage

