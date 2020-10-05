A ProKick Spooktacular Event: Three WKN titles on the line in Belfast

The World Kickboxing Network returns to Northern Ireland on October 31 with A ProKick Spooktacular Event, taking place at Stormont Hotel in Belfast. The Billy Murray Promotion will see a trio of WKN amateur championship bouts, with European, International and British titles contested on the night.

Previously announced representatives of the country-host – Grace Goody, James Braniff and Jay Snoddon – received the opponents for their respective bouts.

Bantamweight Grace Goody meets Pia Peters of Germany in the women’s kickboxing bout with European title on the line. Featherweight Jay Snoddon faces Ranieri Cingolani of Italy, battling it out for international belt. Super Lightweight James Braniff squares off against Joshua Embradura of Wales for British strap.

The amateur title bouts are scheduled for four by two minute rounds in oriental kickboxing (K-1 style).

Saturday Fight Night Special – A ProKick Spooktacular Event – is a dinner show. Limited tickets available via prokick.com.

A ProKick Spooktacular Event fight card

WKN European women’s bantamweight amateur title, oriental rules, 4x2mn rounds

Grace Goody (Northern Ireland) vs. Pia Peters (Germany)

WKN International featherweight amateur title, oriental rules, 4x2mn rounds

Jay Snoddon (Northern Ireland) vs. Ranieri Cingolani (Italy)

WKN British super lightweight amateur title, oriental rules, 4x2mn rounds

James Braniff (Northern Ireland) vs. Joshua Embradura (Wales)