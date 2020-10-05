Search
Boxing

Video: Lomachenko vs Lopez official event trailer

Newswire

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez square off in a lightweight championship unification on October 17 live on ESPN. The contest features unified WBO, WBA and WBC lightweight champion up against the reigning IBF lightweight titleholder. The official event trailer has been released today, and you can watch it up top.

Lomachenko vs. Lopez headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card taking place inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO) won his previous bout in August 2019 by unanimous decision against Luke Campbell, and added WBC strap to his collecting, which already included WBA and WBO belts. Before that he knocked out Anthony Crolla in the fourth round and scored a unanimous decision against Jose Pedraza.

Unbeaten Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KO) last fought in December 2019, taking the second-round TKO win against Richard Commey and became a new IBF champion. Prior to that he scored a unanimous decision against Masayoshi Nakatani and KO out Edis Tatli in Round 5.

The co-feature of the event pits Alex Saucedo (30-1, 19 KOs) and unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr (24-0, 10 KOs) at junior welterweight. In addition, Edgar Berlanga (14-0, 14 KOs) meets Lanell Bellows (20-5-3, 13 KOs) at super middleweight.

The current Lomachenko vs. Lopez fight card looks as the following:

Lomachenko vs Lopez fight card

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez – Lomachenko’s WBO/WBA/WBC lightweight titles and Lopez’s IBF lightweight title

Alex Saucedo vs. Arnold Barboza Jr – junior welterweight

Edgar Berlanga vs, Lanell Bellows – super middleweight

