UFC 256 new main event to be determined, Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns postponed

Welterweight championship bout between current champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns has been, once again, postponed. The pair no longer battles it out in the headliner of UFC 256 on December 12.

Advertisements

ESPN was first to report the cancellation, citing sources.

Kamaru Usman (17-1) and Gilbert Burns (19-3) were initially booked for UFC 251 held this past July on “Fight Island. Challenger tested positive for coronavirus and was replaced by Jorge Masvidal (35-14), who took the fight on a few days notice.

Usman and Masvidal went a full five-round distance. The champion retained his belt by unanimous decision and made the second successful defense.

Before that Usman stopped Colby Covington (16-2) in the fifth round, after claiming the belt against former champion Tyron Woodley (19-6) by unanimous decision.

Burns fought in May, scoring a unanimous decision Woodley. Prior to that he stopped Demian Maia in Round 1 and earned a pair of UD against Gunnar Nelson and Alexey Kunchenko.

The Usman vs. Burns bout is expected to be re-booked for early 2021.

With postponement of Usman vs Burns, UFC 256 currently remains with one championship bout, featuring two-division champion Amanda Nunes in defense of her featherweight belt against Megan Anderson.

As for Masvidal and Covington – they are expected to face one another. The fight is, however, yet to be booked.